Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Visit To Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set And Talks MCU's Champions

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Visit To Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set And Talks MCU's Champions

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has shared her reaction to recently visiting the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and shares her thoughts on finally bringing the Champions into the MCU.

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By JoshWilding - May 24, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

It was at the end of 2024 when we first heard Marvel Studios had abandoned plans to develop a Young Avengers movie. Instead, the focus is said to have shifted to bringing the Champions to Disney+, with the team set to debut in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

It's hard to argue with those who feel the moment for the Young Avengers to assemble has passed. Fans have been saying for years that the characters who fit under that umbrella are too old, and the clear lack of focus in the Multiverse Saga's early stages did little to get them where they needed to be for a team-up. 

Plus, after an era of quantity over quality, a Young Avengers spin-off that doesn't live up to expectations would risk tarnishing the main Avengers franchise, which, if early chatter surrounding Doomsday is any indication, remains the MCU's biggest box office draw alongside Spider-Man. 

Talking to Revenge Of, Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Iman Vellani was asked about the Ironheart TV series and revealed that she was a fan before arguing that the character is "so underused, even in comics." 

She added, "I will say I'm personally more of a Champions fan than Young Avengers. I think those story lines are way more relevant. But I also think none of us [is] going to be young by the time they get around to that."

The possibility of following a teenage team of Avengers has indeed been and gone, but that doesn't mean there isn't still a place in the MCU for a Champion roster likely made up of Ms. Marvel, Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (Ruaridh Mollica), Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne).

Vellani has also sent fan speculation into overdrive by telling the interview, "I just got to visit the set of [Daredevil: Born Again] Season 3 that they're shooting in New York. Oh my God."

It would make sense for Ms. Marvel to have a cameo role in a street-level setting like the Man Without Fear's Disney+ series. While Kamala Khan may be a little out of place in a TV-MA series, don't forget that an entire Season 1 episode revolved around Matt Murdock saving her father during an attempted bank robbery. 

Chances are, she was just visiting, but we wouldn't discount a surprise cameo. As for the Champions, rumour has it they won't get a potential spin-off project until after Avengers: Secret Wars is released.

You can watch our recent interview with Vellani in the player below.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 5/24/2026, 6:03 AM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 6:40 AM
Honestly , I don’t think she’ll be in BA S3 tbh and was likely just visiting the set since Sana Amanat (co-creator of Ms Marvel in the comics and executive producer of the show) helps produce Daredevil aswell so wouldn’t be surprised if Iman was in town and was invited to set by her but we’ll see.

Also I definitely think if/when we do get her & the other younger heroes together on screen that it will be as The Champions rather then the Young Avengers.

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Anyway , Iman’s great and i hope to see her as Kamala again soon but I’m glad she’s getting to stretch herself with other non-MCU projects aswell such as indie films , plays & webseries etc.

Hell , she herself is a comics writer now too who has written for Marvel but is also now launching her first original series in “Chachu” (Urdu for “Uncle”) which is a 5 issue Neo-noir limited series that I’m interested in checking it out when it releases!!.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 6:47 AM
Honestly , I don’t think she’ll be in BA S3 tbh and was likely just visiting the set since Sana Amanat (co-creator of Ms Marvel in the comics and executive producer of the show) helps produce Daredevil aswell so wouldn’t be surprised if Iman was in town and was invited to set by her but we’ll see.

Also I definitely think if/when we do get her & the other younger heroes together on screen that it will be as The Champions rather then the Young Avengers.

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