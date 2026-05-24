Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Visit To Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set And Talks MCU's Champions

It was at the end of 2024 when we first heard Marvel Studios had abandoned plans to develop a Young Avengers movie. Instead, the focus is said to have shifted to bringing the Champions to Disney+, with the team set to debut in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

It's hard to argue with those who feel the moment for the Young Avengers to assemble has passed. Fans have been saying for years that the characters who fit under that umbrella are too old, and the clear lack of focus in the Multiverse Saga's early stages did little to get them where they needed to be for a team-up.

Plus, after an era of quantity over quality, a Young Avengers spin-off that doesn't live up to expectations would risk tarnishing the main Avengers franchise, which, if early chatter surrounding Doomsday is any indication, remains the MCU's biggest box office draw alongside Spider-Man.

Talking to Revenge Of, Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Iman Vellani was asked about the Ironheart TV series and revealed that she was a fan before arguing that the character is "so underused, even in comics."

She added, "I will say I'm personally more of a Champions fan than Young Avengers. I think those story lines are way more relevant. But I also think none of us [is] going to be young by the time they get around to that."

The possibility of following a teenage team of Avengers has indeed been and gone, but that doesn't mean there isn't still a place in the MCU for a Champion roster likely made up of Ms. Marvel, Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (Ruaridh Mollica), Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne).

Vellani has also sent fan speculation into overdrive by telling the interview, "I just got to visit the set of [Daredevil: Born Again] Season 3 that they're shooting in New York. Oh my God."

It would make sense for Ms. Marvel to have a cameo role in a street-level setting like the Man Without Fear's Disney+ series. While Kamala Khan may be a little out of place in a TV-MA series, don't forget that an entire Season 1 episode revolved around Matt Murdock saving her father during an attempted bank robbery.

Chances are, she was just visiting, but we wouldn't discount a surprise cameo. As for the Champions, rumour has it they won't get a potential spin-off project until after Avengers: Secret Wars is released.

You can watch our recent interview with Vellani in the player below.