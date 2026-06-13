Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995 Preview Reveals Aunt May's Big Secret (With An Intriguing Twist)

This September will see Marvel Comics release the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #1000, but before we get there, a huge revelation is heading Peter Parker's way. At the end of issue #30/#994, Cormac Crane revealed himself as the son of Ben and May Parker.

Now, thanks to AIPT, we have a first look at next week's Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995. In the issue, artist Patrick Gleason returns to Amazing Spider-Man for "The Talk," a story which will see Peter's world turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history.

It turns out that Peter has a cousin he never knew existed, and while Aunt May has long maintained that she can't have children, that may not have been entirely true. Did Ben even know about his son before he died, and if so, why didn't he and May keep the boy?

Cormac is clearly quite a bit older than Peter, and this preview hints that a mix-up at the hospital may have led to Ben and May believing their child had died shortly after being born.

Joe Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man run has focused heavily on the idea of Aunt May being a mother figure to Peter, so assuming this is also her child, the revelation that she gave him up as a young woman would indeed send shockwaves through the hero's world.

"There is so much to say about this issue," Kelly teased. "It’s heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we’ve done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I’d hoped for. It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.'"

"A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to the foundation of their relationship. It’s huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sorts of moments, but this is the big one," he concluded.

What having a cousin will mean for Spider-Man is hard to say. He'll now have someone to compete for his aunt's affections, of course, but it feels like this is leading to something much bigger, particularly as we heard towards issue #1000.

Check out this first look at Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995 below.

THE TALK... Peter Parker's world will never be the same. Don't miss one of the most pivotal issues in Spider-Man history!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (LGY#995)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 6/17