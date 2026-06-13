Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995 Preview Reveals Aunt May's Big Secret (With An Intriguing Twist)

Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995 Preview Reveals Aunt May's Big Secret (With An Intriguing Twist)

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at next week's Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995, and with Aunt May's secret finally revealed, Peter Parker's world will never be the same again.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September will see Marvel Comics release the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #1000, but before we get there, a huge revelation is heading Peter Parker's way. At the end of issue #30/#994, Cormac Crane revealed himself as the son of Ben and May Parker.

Now, thanks to AIPT, we have a first look at next week's Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995. In the issue, artist Patrick Gleason returns to Amazing Spider-Man for "The Talk," a story which will see Peter's world turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. 

It turns out that Peter has a cousin he never knew existed, and while Aunt May has long maintained that she can't have children, that may not have been entirely true. Did Ben even know about his son before he died, and if so, why didn't he and May keep the boy? 

Cormac is clearly quite a bit older than Peter, and this preview hints that a mix-up at the hospital may have led to Ben and May believing their child had died shortly after being born. 

Joe Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man run has focused heavily on the idea of Aunt May being a mother figure to Peter, so assuming this is also her child, the revelation that she gave him up as a young woman would indeed send shockwaves through the hero's world.

"There is so much to say about this issue," Kelly teased. "It’s heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we’ve done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I’d hoped for. It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.'"

"A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to the foundation of their relationship. It’s huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sorts of moments, but this is the big one," he concluded. 

What having a cousin will mean for Spider-Man is hard to say. He'll now have someone to compete for his aunt's affections, of course, but it feels like this is leading to something much bigger, particularly as we heard towards issue #1000.

Check out this first look at Amazing Spider-Man #31/#995 below.

image host
image host
image host
image host

THE TALK... 

Peter Parker's world will never be the same. Don't miss one of the most pivotal issues in Spider-Man history!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (LGY#995)
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 6/17

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special Will Set The Stage For Jessica Drew's Darkest Era This Fall
Related:

Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special Will Set The Stage For Jessica Drew's "Darkest Era" This Fall
Earth's Mightiest Heroes Will Be Torn Apart In Avengers: Armageddon #4 As Captain America Battles Mephisto
Recommended For You:

Earth's Mightiest Heroes Will Be Torn Apart In Avengers: Armageddon #4 As Captain America Battles Mephisto

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/13/2026, 9:07 AM
Cormac? What kind of name is that? Sounds like the name of cream that gets rid of an ass rash.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/13/2026, 9:17 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - it worked for me. Doctor recommended.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 6/13/2026, 9:38 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - does the name of famous author Cormac McCarthy not do anything for you?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/13/2026, 9:41 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Scottish
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/13/2026, 9:18 AM
Why is Manga beating the shit out of American comic sales again?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/13/2026, 9:33 AM
"It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.'"

No. It probably doesn't. 🫤
Nomi
Nomi - 6/13/2026, 9:42 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - but it does!
For worse...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder