Maximum X-Men Comic Will See The X-Men Step Up To Fill The Void Left By The Avengers After Armageddon

Maximum X-Men Comic Will See The X-Men Step Up To Fill The Void Left By The Avengers After Armageddon

Marvel Comics has unveiled a new team of X-Men set to step into the spotlight in a big way after Avengers: Armageddon, and they might just prove to be Earth's new Mightiest Heroes.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In the wake of Avengers: Armageddon, Earth's Mightiest Mutants will assemble. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Maximum X-Men will see an all-new X-Men team rise to take the place of the Avengers in an ongoing series by acclaimed writer Christopher Yost.

He returns to the X-Men after his acclaimed work on the franchise in the 2010s, and is joined by artist Tony S. Daniel, who recently made his own return to the world of X in Jed MacKay's X-Men.

Together, the two X-Men veterans introduce an all-new, all-different kind of X-team as Storm, fresh off her stint with the Avengers, recruits a lineup of all-star mutant heroes—including X-Men mainstays and a pair of iconic mutant Avengers—to confront global threats no other team is equipped to deal with, beginning with nothing less than a relentless interdimensional invasion.

Here's the official description for Maximum X-Men #1:

In the wake of the events of Avengers: Armageddon, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are no more! So who will stand in defence of the Earth? The X-Men will! Storm gathers an elite team for just that task, including Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Psylocke, Firestar and Justice! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! And their first challenge is a full-on invasion from the Negative Zone! Is this Annihilus again—or something far, far worse?

Discussing his return to the world of the X-Men, Yost shared, "I’ve worked on my fair share of X-Books over the years, but Maximum X-Men is everything I love about comics rolled into one. It’s underdog heroes saving the world from the biggest Avengers-level threats imaginable; it’s mind-breaking action and drama and everything people expect from X-Men, all with a classic Claremont vibe."

"Rolling Maximum X-Men out as part of the new world post-Armageddon only lets us spotlight the need for a story like this," he continued, "and to top it all off, I get to work with legendary artist Tony Daniel. As a lifelong X-Men fan, it doesn’t get any better!"

Daniel added, "The X-Men have long been my favourite characters since discovering Giant Size X-Men #1 in the fourth grade. I’ve been a fan of Chris’s writing for a long time, but this is our first time joining forces. I’m already in love with the story in the first issue. Its vibe and energy remind me so much of the kind of X-Men stories I loved as a child, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store."

While the New Avengers will assemble when Armageddon concludes, it sounds like Marvel Comics has big plans for its merry mutants moving forward. What this means for the ongoing X-Men and Uncanny X-Men titles is TBD, but you can check out Daniel's Maximum X-Men #1 cover below.

MAXXMEN2026001 Cover

MAXIMUM X-MEN #1
Written by CHRISTOPHER YOST
Art and Cover by TONY S. DANIEL
On Sale 12/2

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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