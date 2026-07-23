Netflix’s Live-Action Gundam Movie Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Netflix’s Live-Action Gundam Movie Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Huge news for Gundam fans! Production has officially wrapped on Netflix’s live-action movie. See what Sydney Sweeney & Noah Centineo bring to the mechas.

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By MarkJulian - Jul 23, 2026 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Anime & Manga
Source: AnimeMojo.com

That’s a wrap on Netflix’s live-action Gundam movie!

Cast and crew members took to social media to confirm that production on the sci-fi spectacle has officially finished shooting. The film stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Noah Centineo (The Recruit), who both recently wrapped their work on location.

Credit to What's on Netflix for spotting them.

Production moved at a impressive clip, as filming recently got  underway back in April in Queensland, Australia.  

Jim Mickle (Sweet Tooth, Cold in July) wrote the script and is directing the adaptation, which brings together Netflix, Legendary Pictures, and Bandai Namco.

Mickle previously teased a grounded approach to the material, noting that while the film will feature iconic mobile suits, warships, and new original designs, it remains a deeply human story about war and conflict. With principal photography officially wrapped in Australia, the timing couldn't be better as San Diego Comic-Con kicks off a massive weekend of fan news.

Bandai Namco is taking over Room 6BCF on Thursday, July 23 for their Gundam Showcase 2026 – Unveil the Next Gundam panel. While the headline focus is revealing a brand-new anime series and showing off the new game Gundam Rogue Orbit, don't be surprised if Director Jim Mickle or the studio drops a quick sizzle reel or a first-look image of Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo to cap off the showcase

The full cast for the upcoming film includes Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), and Javon “Wanna” Walton (Under the Bridge).

Also appearing are Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency), Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three), Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus).

What's On Netflix also has some intriguing behind-the-scenes photos of extras in costumes that I won't post here for legal reasons. But you can CLICK HERE to head over to that site and check them out. The costumes definitely confirm that this is an adaptation of the Original Series (Universal Century) chapter of the franchise, which tells a multi-generational military conflict between those who live on Earth (Earth Federation) and those who have migrated to space colonies (Spacenoids, usually led by Zeon).

An official synopsis for the project reads, "Netflix's Gundam bring the defining mech franchise to life with an original story that follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies. As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another, they’re pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it’s been seen before."

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MarkJulian
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/23/2026, 9:49 PM
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Deklipz
Deklipz - 7/23/2026, 9:57 PM
Looked fun until o saw that Sweeney was in it. No interest in anything she does.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/23/2026, 10:14 PM
Time will tell what becomes of this.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/23/2026, 10:15 PM
Boy, these actors sure look excited to be a part of this project.

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