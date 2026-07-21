Why Spider-Man Director Destin Daniel Cretton Believes He’s The Perfect Fit For Live-Action Naruto

Why Spider-Man Director Destin Daniel Cretton Believes He’s The Perfect Fit For Live-Action Naruto

As a global casting search begins, director Destin Daniel Cretton breaks down why bringing Naruto Uzamaki to life is a personal endeavor.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Anime & Manga
Source: AnimeMojo.com

Destin Daniel Cretton definitely has a packed schedule, but his next major directorial effort could take himto the Hidden Leaf Village.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day wrapping up production, Cretton still has two key Marvel commitments on his slate: the second season of Disney+’s Wonder Man and a presumably eventual Shang-Chi sequel.

However, a global casting search from Lionsgate for the live-action Naturo movie was just launched recently, suggests the adaptation of the iconic anime and manga could be fast-tracked as his very next feature project.

While out promoting Brand New Day, Cretton spoke to Rolling Stone about his attachment to Naruto and what he hopes to explore with the project. In response to that question, Cretton answered. "Naruto's trajectory, his feelings of being an outsider, the feeling of having an ugliness or a monster or some part of you that you’re ashamed of, and then coming to realize that’s the part that makes you unique, that gives you your power."

Cretton, who grew up half-Japanese in Hawaii, says the story has always hit home for him. Meeting franchise creator Masashi Kishimoto only cemented that bond. As Cretton put it, "When I met Kishimoto-san, the creator, it just amplified that feeling of connection."

In a previous interview,screenwriter Tasha Huo remarked, "For Naruto, it was to ground it, to make it feel real and believable in the world of a live-action movie. When you watch it or read it, it's so bonkers. It's so good, but it is so bonkers."

"The rules you just sort of kind of take for granted because of the medium you're watching it in, but once you translate it to real people saying real lines and needing to convey real plot. Yeah, that was the challenge but also the joy of it because they're just so fun."

Naruto live-action movie update

In a February 2024 press release,  Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, stated, "This manga classic is beloved by millions of fans all around the world, and Destin has delivered a vision for the movie that we believe will excite that massive fan base as well as those who are new to it. Avi [Arad] and I have had the pleasure of working together before and I know that as we collaborate with Destin and the team on Naruto, we are in extraordinary hands."

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” said Cretton in that same press release. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto also stated, "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto."

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 3:36 PM
It's impossible to fit this entire story into a 2 hour film so that leaves me worried but I am curious how this comes out. One of my favorite animes ever.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 3:39 PM
@FireGunn - This kind of worries me though

"For Naruto, it was to ground it, to make it feel real and believable in the world of a live-action movie. When you watch it or read it, it's so bonkers. It's so good, but it is so bonkers."

They tried this with Avatar twice and it just doesn't work. People don't watch these adaptations for watered down version. One Piece live action works for a reason.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/21/2026, 3:50 PM
@FireGunn - I hope this one is just about Sasuke leaving. You don't have the runtime for more than that.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 4:02 PM
@InfinitePunches - Even that's a lot to cover.

They'd have to cover the land of waves, chunin exams, tsunade stuff, and that. You could make like 3 movies off this alone! Lol
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/21/2026, 4:09 PM
@FireGunn - I'm genuinely trying to think how it could be paced, even as a trilogy. I don't think we'll see their first meeting, it'll likely jump in with Team 7 already established. Land of Waves is definitely getting cut. Orochimaru's attack is essential I think. I honestly think they may reorder things so that Tsunade doesn't appear until the second movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/21/2026, 4:30 PM
@FireGunn - did it with infitny war and end game
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 4:33 PM
@dragon316 - No they didn't. Naruto is far longer than the Infinity Gauntlet storyline.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/21/2026, 4:35 PM
@InfinitePunches - If they do it right it should end with Naruto confronting Gaara and Sasuke getting the curse mark,Hiruzen and Orochimaru's battle too. Any more than that and something is inevitably getting sacrificed plotwise for runtime.

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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/21/2026, 4:45 PM
@TheRevelation - Honestly, just cut Sakura. That'll save us some runtime lol
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/21/2026, 3:40 PM
I wanna hear Kishimoto's take on this. But it seems silly to me that they're requiring the actor playing Naruto to be Asian. Killer Bee is black. Naruto is a natural blonde with blue eyes. This is a diverse universe. Sasuke should be Asian. But Naruto's mom is a redhead.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 4:05 PM
@InfinitePunches - I think they'll just find some mixed Asian/white kid
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2026, 3:40 PM
I think it's best to leave manga and anime as manga and anime; live action rarely works, and it just feels off the handful of times that it does work.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/21/2026, 3:52 PM
Good luck translating all the stupid and goofy expressions and styles that anime has
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/21/2026, 4:05 PM
@Pathogen - I think the sexy jutsu will end up on the cutting room floor...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2026, 4:01 PM
I like Cretton a lot but this can’t and won’t work. Naruto lore is too dense for a film. Let alone capturing the wild elements of the world.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 4:09 PM
@MisterBones - Makes me fearful of another DB Evolution situation to be honest. Obviously not that butchered and bad
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2026, 4:10 PM
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FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/21/2026, 4:29 PM
AND THAT'S HIS NINJA WAY!

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