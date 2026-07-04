Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Begins Streaming On Crunchyroll This Month

The wait is finally over. Aniplex and Crunchyroll just confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 is landing on streaming this month.

The announcement came out of Anime Expo 2026 this weekend, with confirmation that the anime blockbuster starts streaming on Crunchyroll on July 28, dropping right at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Crunchyroll will offer plenty of options too, with the film rolling out in a wide array of dubs and subtitles:

Audio: Japanese, English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Russian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Polish (voice over), Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese Subtitles: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Polish, European Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu

On top of the streaming release, the film will also be available to purchase digitally in North America and select other territories starting on the same day, July 28. Pre-orders supposedly open today, July 4, on select platforms, though I've yet to see it available so far.

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is coming to @Crunchyroll on July 28!



The film will also be available to buy on digital in select territories including North America on July 28!



Pre-orders begin July 4 on select platforms.#AX2026 pic.twitter.com/cDyk3TBKTN — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 4, 2026

In Japan, there's a "Limited Edition" version available, which comes packaged in a premium presentation that features an original illustration storage box and a newly drawn digipak by character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, along with a special three-sided box. The set includes the main feature disc with barrier-free Japanese subtitles and audio options in 2ch, 5.1ch, and an accessible Japanese audio guide. Fans will also receive a two-disc bonus CD featuring the film’s score in stereo mix, as well as an extra bonus disc (Blu-ray or DVD depending on format). Hopefully something similar lands in North America.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.



While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.



As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.



The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Part 1 is the first in a trilogy of anime films that adapt the final chapters of final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Infinity Castle Part 2 is currently in development, but there's no release date as of yet.

Infinity Castle Part 1 first hit theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, and went on to become the second-highest grossing film of all time in the country. From there, it expanded globally, arriving in the United States and Canada on September 12. By the end of its run, it had climbed to become the seventh-highest grossing movie worldwide in 2025. The film wrapped up its theatrical run with a staggering $740.5 million in worldwide box office.