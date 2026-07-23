Lanterns Funko POPs Reveal First Look At Sinestro And Hal Jordan Fully Suited-Up

A new trailer for Lanterns will be released tomorrow during San Diego Comic-Con, but in the meantime, we have a first look at some revealing tie-in Funko POPs.

The vinyl collectibles feature John Stewart, the villainous Sinestro, and a fully suited-up Hal Jordan.

The veteran ring-slinging hero's costume does still look brownish-green, but he is wearing his domino mask. As for Jordan's nemesis, we now have confirmation that Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) will retain his purple skin from the comics, even if he is looking a little on the older side here!

Sinestro's white outfit may also confirm the theory that Hal will visit the villain while he is incarcerated (Hannibal Lecter style) by the Green Lantern Corps, possibly to seek advice for a new threat.

A recent rumor appeared to confirm a certain fan theory (more here), but early word on the show is positive.

LANTERNS FUNKOS pic.twitter.com/PmqusIUy1N — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 23, 2026

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."