Lanterns Funko POPs Reveal First Look At Sinestro And Hal Jordan Fully Suited-Up

Lanterns Funko POPs Reveal First Look At Sinestro And Hal Jordan Fully Suited-Up

We have a first look at wave 1 of Lanterns Funk POPs here, and they reveal the villainous Sinestro, as well as a fully suited-up Hal Jordan...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

A new trailer for Lanterns will be released tomorrow during San Diego Comic-Con, but in the meantime, we have a first look at some revealing tie-in Funko POPs.

The vinyl collectibles feature John Stewart, the villainous Sinestro, and a fully suited-up Hal Jordan.

The veteran ring-slinging hero's costume does still look brownish-green, but he is wearing his domino mask. As for Jordan's nemesis, we now have confirmation that Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) will retain his purple skin from the comics, even if he is looking a little on the older side here!

Sinestro's white outfit may also confirm the theory that Hal will visit the villain while he is incarcerated (Hannibal Lecter style) by the Green Lantern Corps, possibly to seek advice for a new threat. 

A recent rumor appeared to confirm a certain fan theory (more here), but early word on the show is positive.

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Lanterns Trailer Teaser Reveals New Costumed Action As More Story Details Are Revealed
Related:

Lanterns Trailer Teaser Reveals New Costumed Action As More Story Details Are Revealed
Lanterns Motion Poster Finds Hal Jordan And John Stewart Hitting The Road Together
Recommended For You:

Lanterns Motion Poster Finds Hal Jordan And John Stewart Hitting The Road Together

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
nightwing2090
nightwing2090 - 7/23/2026, 3:17 PM
G Gordon Liddy as Sinestro
RolandD
RolandD - 7/23/2026, 3:34 PM
@nightwing2090 - How many people are looking at that name on this website and going, “who?“.😂😂😂 I do see it, though.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 7/23/2026, 4:11 PM
@nightwing2090 -
Nice...! ☮️👍
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/23/2026, 3:22 PM
Can’t even bother to give Hal his white gloves? God this looks like shit
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/23/2026, 3:26 PM
@Odekahn - Jeez, y'all are the biggest bunch of bitches.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/23/2026, 3:28 PM
@EskimoJ - but the white gloves are off!! lol. That’s such a big deal!!!!!! 😂
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/23/2026, 3:28 PM
@Odekahn - at this point, you’re just complaining to complain.
Bdub21
Bdub21 - 7/23/2026, 3:48 PM
@Odekahn - Bro you sound too whiney lol
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/23/2026, 4:05 PM
@Odekahn - You’re officially just looking for reasons to complain 😂
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/23/2026, 3:30 PM
While I know this is being nitpicky and crazy, not a fan of the shade of green but the suit generally looks good to me. Excited for hopefully an entertaining and well acted show!

Super12
Super12 - 7/23/2026, 3:38 PM
So he does have a mask
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/23/2026, 3:46 PM
Solid suit for Hal, could really use green boots to balance the look. Hope we get a clear look at Sinestro soon!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/23/2026, 4:03 PM
Sinestro huh... that's interesting.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/23/2026, 4:09 PM
Man, Pedro Pascal is in everything!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/23/2026, 4:19 PM

Barberella as Carol Ferris.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/23/2026, 4:22 PM
John Stewart is gonna keep wearing the hell out of that coat

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder