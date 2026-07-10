Lanterns Leak Reveals A Major Spoiler - And Fans Will Not Be Happy

Lanterns Leak Reveals A Major Spoiler - And Fans Will Not Be Happy

We have a major spoiler for the first episode of the upcoming DCU Lanterns series here, and we can't imagine too many fans being happy about this one!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2026 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

The first four episodes of HBO's DCU Lanterns have been sent out to feature writers, and some details from the series premiere have now leaked online.

This has been verified by Reddit moderators and some X accounts have been hit with takedowns, so beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Seriously, this is a huge spoiler. Still here? Okay, you've been warned...

"Two timelines, 2016 and 2026. The main plot is the Lanterns looking for the Manhunters. Hal Jordan is killed at the end of episode 1."

Yes, it seems the theories that Hal Jordan will meet his end in the show were correct, although we can't imagine anyone would have predicted that he'd be checking out in the very first episode!

Like many comic book characters, Jordan has died and returned on the page, but something tells us this new live-action take on the hero's death will be permanent. The ring will pass to John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who has been confirmed to make his big-screen debut in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

This doesn't mean we'll only see Hal in one episode, as we're sure he'll be a regular fixture of the 2016 timeline.

As for the overall quality of these first four episodes, Jeff Sneider has had some very positive feedback, and noted that the worst reaction he heard was that the show was just "okay."

Kyle Chandler had the following to say about landing a key role in a superhero series at 60 years old during an interview with Men's Journal.

“The old man upstairs said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna give you a gift. He threw me a bone, and I chewed that thing all the way through. Before I went out, I decided I’m gonna have fun. Damn the torpedoes.”

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Thing94
Thing94 - 7/10/2026, 7:33 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/10/2026, 7:33 PM
It's all about how the rest of the season handles him and brings about catharsis and significance to his death. Not a deal-breaker on its own.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/10/2026, 7:33 PM
gUnn finding the perSon responsible for his dCu flopping
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/10/2026, 7:35 PM
Obviously......why even call it lanterns
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/10/2026, 7:41 PM
I mean he was pretty much a dead man walking with everything surrounding the casting.
User Comment Image
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 7/10/2026, 7:47 PM
Hal sucks so I'm okay with that
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/10/2026, 7:48 PM
Obviously since it takes place in two different timelines, we'll see plenty of Hal Jordan.

It's all good if he decides to die in the show because John Stewart is more important than him.

Kyle Chandler is too old anyways for the DCU and where it's heading. Obviously I hope it's not true but we'll see what happens.

Looking forward to seeing this!

Nolanite out
RolandD
RolandD - 7/10/2026, 7:49 PM
Sneider so here’s my grain of salt.User Comment Image

If it is true, I will be unhappy.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/10/2026, 7:50 PM
It won't change whether or not they have solid scripts but, as a Hal fan, I would be disappointed if this is both true and it sticks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2026, 7:52 PM
I mean , it seemed pretty evident that this take on Hal was not long for this world so if this leak is true then it’s not really surprising imo…

Given the dual timelines of 2016 & 2026 , Hal might die at the end of the first episode while we could still have him throughout the show via flashbacks & such so we’ll see how it’s executed.

Obviously , i would like Hal to stick around but if he’s meant to die and John becomes the main GL moving forward akin to the DCAU then i hope they still do him well in the show since Kyle Chandler seems to be great as the character!!.

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/10/2026, 7:54 PM
Was expecting him to bite the dust. Not thrilled but not writing the show off. Here’s to hoping it’s a great series!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/10/2026, 7:59 PM
So, this is the CW redux. 10-Four.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/10/2026, 7:59 PM
The problem with nearly every director and actor is they want to put their own spin on something that was already wildly successful. But for every success, there are hundreds of failures. What makes a character work is complex, and when you change the fundamentals you risk changing the chemistry that made it work.

That’s why I for one am almost always in the keep it as comic accurate as possible camp. Don’t fix it if it’s not broken. It worked on the comic book page or in animation, just bring it to real life. That’s challenging enough, no need to reinvent the wheel or leave your mark on something you didn’t initially create. Just recreate it in live action.

Is that so hard?
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 7/10/2026, 8:01 PM
Not surprised. These days, if Kyle Chandler is in a show or movie, he either dies right away or turns out to be the bad guy. Since we all know Hal isn't evil, this makes sense.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/10/2026, 8:05 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - that's my guess also, he vanishes and returns in the future seasons as Parallax.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/10/2026, 8:04 PM
That was obvious. There was no way they were having both Hal and John as co-leads. One must be very naive to believe that would be remotely possible.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/10/2026, 8:09 PM
Manhunters would make this a way different show than it's been billed as, nothing about intergalactic genocidal robots is grounded. If this is true the obvious S02 hook is revealing Jordan somehow survived and the next season being The Search for Hal Jordan.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/10/2026, 8:10 PM
The DCU is DOA

Reboot the MCU and DCU
jst5
jst5 - 7/10/2026, 8:11 PM
So the rumor I posted two months from a source... a rumor a Gunn fan boy said would never happen and was bs ends up being true....shocked ...SHOCKED I tell you!

I posted two months ago Hal dies in the very first episode...the source worked on the show and I'll leave it at that.He said the show is very "meh" and will be forgot as soon as the season ends.

Aaron Pierre is good given what he has to work with script wise....but the script is not very good and is a very meh show.

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