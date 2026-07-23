Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom Comic Brings F1 And Drivers Carlos Sainz & Alex Albon Into The Marvel Universe

As we first revealed on FullThrottleHQ.com, Marvel Comics and Williams Racing join forces to bring the high-speed excitement of Formula 1 to the Marvel Universe in Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom #1, an all-new one-shot written by Ethan Sacks and drawn by Greg Land. The comic will hit stands this October.

Combining the thrills of Formula 1 racing with superhero storytelling, the comic follows the latest F1 season in the Marvel Universe where Doctor Doom will stop at nothing to ensure Latveria comes out on top.

From there, the saga teams Iron Man up with Atlassian Williams F1 Team star drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon to save the day in an action-packed adventure that also features Black Widow, Captain America and more of Marvel's greatest heroes.

Here's the official description for a promotional partnership that's nothing if not unexpected...

When high-speed tech collides with world-shaking danger, Iron Man must take the lead! Atlassian Williams F1 Team star drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon face a Latverian threat on and off the track. But at the finish line, Doctor Doom waits, and he’s playing for keeps!!!

Explaining what drew him to the one-shot, Sacks said, "With Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom, we are in the unique (pole) position to introduce fans of Williams F1, a racing team with a storied history, to what's so cool about the comic book medium. And we can show superhero fans what's awesome about the fastest sport in the world."

"You can practically feel the draft from the racing sequences produced by Greg Land and the art team, with guidance from the experts at Williams in the passenger seat," he continued. "Star racers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon joining Iron Man and several of his Avengers pals against the nefarious Doctor Doom? Now, that's a Marvel Team-Up for the ages."

Editor Mark Paniccia added, "Marvel fans know that when Doom sets his sights on something, the consequences ripple far beyond a single corner of the Marvel Universe. This story throws Iron Man into one of those moments, but what game is Doom really playing behind the checkered flag?"

While some might argue that this likely won't appeal to Marvel Comics readers who aren't Formula 1 fans, pitting Iron Man against Doctor Doom during a Formula 1 race weekend is a unique premise. It's also reminiscent of Tony Stark's battle with Whiplash during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2010's Iron Man 2.

Check out Phil Noto's cover for Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom #1 below, and for the F1 fans among you, make sure you stay tuned to FullThrottleHQ.com for all the latest updates.

IRON MAN: RACING TOWARDS DOOM #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by GREG LAND

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 10/21