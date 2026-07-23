Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Sadie Sink Finally Reveals Her Character... We Just Can't Hear What She Says!

Sadie Sink has been doing an admirable job of side-stepping questions about her mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day role during promotional interviews, but has she finally had enough and revealed who she's playing? Not exactly!

Clearly aware that the identity of Sink's character is the biggest talking point among fans, Sony Pictures is leaning into the debate with this latest social media clip. The Stranger Things star does reveal who she's playing in BND, but the sound is bleeped out and there's a spidey-web censored bar over her mouth just in case.

Could the grey sweater she's wearing here be a hint?

Several online scoopers have claimed to "confirm" that Sink is playing Jean Grey, but some believe that this may be a deliberate misdirect (it wouldn't be the first time the studio fed the insiders fake details), and she will actually turn out to be a villain with ties to Spider-Man.

Introducing a prominent X-Men character in a Spider-Man movie would seem like an odd move, but the Mutant Saga is on the way, so Marvel may simply be laying the groundwork for what's to come post-Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

"If people are gonna get mad, I can’t control that! I wish everything was a secret," director Destin Daniel Cretton said in a recent interview when asked about the secrecy surrounding Sink's role. "Some people wanna know everything, and some people don’t. There are certain people like me — if I know I’m gonna watch a movie, I try not to even watch the trailers."

"But you’ll see when you watch the movie that there’s a very real reason not to tell people who Sadie Sink is playing," he added. "And I don’t think you’ll get mad at it. I think you’ll be like, 'Oh, I’m glad I didn’t know that.'"

Time for the big reveal…#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYmuub pic.twitter.com/15cVa2La6F — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 22, 2026

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.