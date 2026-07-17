It's Not Spider-Man: Doctor Doom Just Sent A Magic: The Gathering Card Soaring 400%

It's Not Spider-Man: Doctor Doom Just Sent A Magic: The Gathering Card Soaring 400%

A Doctor Octopus card from Magic: The Gathering's Marvel set jumped 400% in days, and Spider-Man has nothing to do with it. The driver is Robert Downey Jr.'s incoming big bad, Doctor Doom!

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By NateBest - Jul 17, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: GameFragger.com

Marvel's characters have conquered the box office, streaming, and the comic racks. Now they look to be rewriting the economy of Magic: The Gathering.

A single card from Marvel's crossover set has jumped close to 400% in a matter of days, and the villain driving the run is the exact same one about to headline the entire MCU: Doctor Doom.

The card is "Doctor Octopus, Master Planner", printed in last year's Marvel's Spider-Man set. It sat around $1.80 for months, then rocketed to roughly $8.80 in a matter of days, nearly five times that price. And the funny part for anyone who knows their rogues galleries: a card from Spider-Man's own set is suddenly on fire, and Spider-Man has almost nothing to do with it.

It all boils down to the deck that everyone is building. Magic's brand-new Marvel Super Heroes set hit shelves on June 26th, and by a wide margin the most popular card of its Commander precons is "Doom Prevails", fronted by "Doctor Doom, King of Latveria". Doom's whole game plan runs on discarding and looting his own cards to fuel his schemes, which means you burn through your hand on purpose turn after turn.

It turns out that "Doctor Octopus" is the perfect safety net: for seven mana he hands your other villains a buff, bumps your maximum hand size to eight, and refills you back up to eight cards at the end of every turn, all while sitting behind a tanky 4/8 body.

Players figured out their synergistic effect pretty fast. Card database EDHREC now lists Doctor Octopus in 46% of logged Doctor Doom decks, a massive adoption rate for a seven-drop that isn't even the commander.

When nearly half the builds of the format's hottest deck all chase the same $2 card, it doesn't stay a $2 card for long. Our sister site GameFragger broke down the full price run, tracing the spike back to MTGGoldfish data.

The timing is the part that should make superhero fans happy. Robert Downey Jr. is trading Iron Man's armor for Doom's mask in Avengers: Doomsday, set to land in theaters later this year (December 18th), and Marvel has bet its entire Multiverse Saga on the character carrying the next two Avengers films. Doom is arguably the most talked-about villain in comic-book movies in a decade, and the heat he's generating is spreading.

It's a good time to be Marvel right now. Marvel Super Heroes is one of the biggest releases in Magic's history, a roughly 270-card set that went Standard-legal and drew a ban inside its first week, with a $500,000 Pro Tour kicking off in Amsterdam this weekend, July 17th to 19th. Doc Ock is simply the latest single to catch fire in a set that has had the whole hobby's attention since it launched.

In case you're not familiar with the game, these Marvel cards live in Magic's "Universes Beyond" line, its home for licensed crossovers. Those sets keep pulling in buyers who don't normally play, the same way the Lord of the Rings set did back in 2023. When a franchise this size shows up, the cards new fans want most can climb on demand alone, well ahead of anything the competitive scene is doing.

One note of caution before anyone raids their wallet chasing the good doctor's payday: spikes powered by a single deck can retrace. Fast. Especially if the card gets reprinted down the line. A 46% adoption rate tells you Doctor Octopus is hot right now, but it doesn't mean he'll hold $8.80 six months from now.

I don't think my 19-year-old self, who was VERY into collecting and playing Magic, could have ever envisioned what Wizards of the Coast has done in the 30 years since I began collecting and playing. I now have my OG 4th edition cards that I collected in the 90s, a few boxes of booster packs that I've picked up over the years, several boxes of the Dungeons & Dragons, and now there are Marvel cards! I would have thought I was in heaven getting to indulge my fantasy nerd and comic-reading nerd at the same time, if it wasn't for the price! I remember being able to visit the local game store and pick up a box of boosters for a decent price, but that was before all of the "Collector" editions and premium cards for people that DON'T play. As things sit now, I need to find one of my original Black Lotus cards (I could swear I have at least two of them…) to even be able to afford the cool collectible cards.

So is there anywhere Doctor Doom isn't taking over these days? Are you picking up any of Marvel's Magic cards ahead of Doomsday, or leaving the mana to the Commander crowd?

Sound off in the comments below.

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/17/2026, 8:04 AM
ALLSGOOD is running to get one.

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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/17/2026, 8:11 AM
I haven't played Magic since high school but I was out last night and saw that there were Marvel sets and bought a pack. I don't think I got anything good but it was fun opening a pack again.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/17/2026, 8:13 AM
All this for stupid movie when movie ends sale price will go down stupid how entertainment effects cards and comcis of stuff fantastic four movie has effect value of issue 48 and 49 books before X-men first movie was made released incredibly hulk was expensive book buy and still is after wolverine origins movies effect books and cards stupid not that much
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/17/2026, 8:13 AM
This article increased the AI 400%
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/17/2026, 8:17 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - I just ran it through AI detection and the article is 100% human-written. 0 AI detected. I think Nate enjoys writing enough to not resort to that sort of thing.

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