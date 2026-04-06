AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares New Doctor Doom Art, Potentially Revealing Major Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr. has shared another piece of Doctor Doom artwork, this time to celebrate Easter weekend. However, fans are convinced that the actor may have dropped some big reveals about what's to come in the movie.

As you can see below, the markings on each egg reference the New Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four (their logo is crossed out, hinting at Victor Von Doom's disdain for Reed Richards), Black Panther, Namor, Captain America, Loki, Thor, Shang-Chi, and Ant-Man.

There are two more logos, though: those represent Doctor Strange and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Both characters have been rumoured to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, so while their inclusion isn't hugely surprising, it does rather feel like Downey has let the cat (rabbit?) out of the bag with his celebratory Easter post.

It's previously been reported that Stephen Strange will ally with Doom, believing that his plan to save the Multiverse is the only viable option. As for Spider-Man, while there's been chatter about Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler appearing, it would be odd for the MCU's Peter Parker to be left on the sidelines.

After being enlisted to reprise his role as Iron Man in the Disney theme parks, Downey sat down with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. It was then that the executive pitched him on playing Doom. At the time, the studio had decided to pivot from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday.

"He said, 'It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back...'" the Oscar-winner recalled. "Susan was like, 'Wait, wait. Come back as what?'" Feige told them that they didn't want to "go backwards" or "disappoint expectations" but rather "continue to beat expectations."

"And he brought up Victor Von Doom," Downey recalled. "I looked into this character. Later on, he goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.'"

Check out Downey's latest Avengers: Doomsday post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.