The Batman Part II: Has Brian Tyree Henry's Role In The Sequel Been Revealed By Matt Reeves?

The Batman Part II: Has Brian Tyree Henry's Role In The Sequel Been Revealed By Matt Reeves?

The Batman Part II has assembled its cast, and filmmaker Matt Reeves may have revealed who Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry is playing in the highly anticipated DC sequel.

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By JoshWilding - May 15, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

Yesterday, The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves announced that Sebastian Koch (Homeland) and Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) have joined the sequel's cast. 

The filmmaker stopped short of revealing who they will play, but the cat bat may be out of the bag. Shortly after a fan on social media speculated that Henry could be taking on the role of Harvey Bullock, Reeves liked their post.

That may not mean anything, but Bullock was missing from The Batman, and it's easy to imagine the Eternals star doing right by Jim Gordon's gruff right-hand man.

While there have been multiple versions of the character on the page, he's typically portrayed as a good cop, despite his reputation for taking bribes, police brutality, and ties to organised crime. 

Interestingly, Koch's agency has commented on his being cast in The Batman Part II, writing, "Let's help Batman rid Gotham City of evil." That lends some weight to theories that the German actor has been cast as Dr. Jerimiah Arkham.

Like most DC Comics characters, he's also been portrayed in many different ways over the decades. Perhaps the most interesting version served as the director of Arkham Asylum, which was founded by his relative Amadeus. He spent years trying to cure the patients, but it eventually drove him mad, turning him into the second Black Mask.

Stay tuned for updates on The Batman Part II as we have them.

Unsurprisingly, story details for The Batman Part II are being kept a closely guarded secret. It's been confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation that Reeves is making good on past comments about delivering a grounded take on Mr. Freeze. 

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are said to be in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains, and we could even get an amalgamation of one or more of them.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Reveals That Sebastian Koch And Brian Tyree Henry Have Joined Cast
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/15/2026, 11:17 AM
Please don't remind me of Eternals.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/15/2026, 11:20 AM
Henry's deadpan, open-mouthed "What did I sign up for?" stare is killing me.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 5/15/2026, 11:34 AM
@InfinitePunches - It's Marvel's sequel to Michael Bay's Transformers films. Some alien created their own Autobots and Decepticons to run rampant across the universe and do whatever. Then, the Autobots rebelled, destroyed the Decepticon leader, saved Earth, and got kidnapped by the same alien who created them.

Even if this turned into a series, their existence in creating a civilization that led to Cap and Iron Man (and maybe Hitler and the Nazis) existing in the first place is absurd, stupid, and ridiculous they never came back after their debut film.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 5/15/2026, 11:50 AM
@InfinitePunches - I don't mind this casting much in the same way I didn't mind the Gordon one, but Montoya's gotta be Montoya. Who that will be...is the question, and I hope we get that before the franchise wraps up. Personally, I have thoughts.

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/15/2026, 11:37 AM
Bullock running from Two Face when Officer Martinez pops out talking about how great Bruce Wayne is
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ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/15/2026, 11:58 AM
You guys are missing the info that, if any Arkham appears in the movie, is gonna be Bruce's relative from his mother's side.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2026, 12:01 PM
fox
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 12:05 PM
Brian Tyree Henry would be a great Bullock since he could play the cynical world weary cop well , especially paired with Jeffrey Wright’s Gordon so this would be fantastic if true…

However if Stan is playing Harvey Dent then having 2 characters with the same first name could be confusing unless the change the latter’s or just refer to him as Bullock but we’ll see.

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Also I’m sure some people are elated and not being racist at all about both Gordon and possibly Bullock being black in this universe lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 12:07 PM
This movie has a hell of a cast!!.

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I liked the first one quite a bit so can’t wait to see this.
webheaded
webheaded - 5/15/2026, 12:10 PM
If y'all haven't seen the show ATLANTA, do yourself a favor and start it. Incredible show, and he is incredible in it! Can't wait to see him in Gotham City!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/15/2026, 12:40 PM
@webheaded - One of the best shows of this generation IMO.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/15/2026, 12:42 PM
He's going to play poison ivy

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