The Batman Part II: Has Brian Tyree Henry's Role In The Sequel Been Revealed By Matt Reeves?

Yesterday, The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves announced that Sebastian Koch (Homeland) and Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) have joined the sequel's cast.

The filmmaker stopped short of revealing who they will play, but the cat bat may be out of the bag. Shortly after a fan on social media speculated that Henry could be taking on the role of Harvey Bullock, Reeves liked their post.

That may not mean anything, but Bullock was missing from The Batman, and it's easy to imagine the Eternals star doing right by Jim Gordon's gruff right-hand man.

While there have been multiple versions of the character on the page, he's typically portrayed as a good cop, despite his reputation for taking bribes, police brutality, and ties to organised crime.

Interestingly, Koch's agency has commented on his being cast in The Batman Part II, writing, "Let's help Batman rid Gotham City of evil." That lends some weight to theories that the German actor has been cast as Dr. Jerimiah Arkham.

Like most DC Comics characters, he's also been portrayed in many different ways over the decades. Perhaps the most interesting version served as the director of Arkham Asylum, which was founded by his relative Amadeus. He spent years trying to cure the patients, but it eventually drove him mad, turning him into the second Black Mask.

Stay tuned for updates on The Batman Part II as we have them.

Matt Reeves has liked a fans post that speculates the possibility of Brian Tyree Henry playing Harvey Bullock in ‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’



(via @Utd_Y14) https://t.co/lv8SXjRJ0d pic.twitter.com/VZPv4wRprL — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) May 15, 2026 Sebastian Koch’s film agency after he got announced to be in ‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’



“It’s absolutely thrilling: let’s help Batman rid Gotham City of evil!” pic.twitter.com/1kChgarz80 — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) May 15, 2026

Unsurprisingly, story details for The Batman Part II are being kept a closely guarded secret. It's been confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation that Reeves is making good on past comments about delivering a grounded take on Mr. Freeze.

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are said to be in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains, and we could even get an amalgamation of one or more of them.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.