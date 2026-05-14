The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Reveals That Sebastian Koch And Brian Tyree Henry Have Joined Cast

After confirming that Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance will star in The Batman Part II, filmmaker Matt Reeves has just revealed a name that hasn't previously been mentioned by the trades or any social media scoopers.

As you can see in the X post below, German actor Sebastian Koch is heading to Gotham City. There's no word on who he's playing, but that isn't hugely surprising, seeing as Reeves hasn't shared any character names yet.

Dr. Arkham is reportedly in the movie, so we wouldn't be surprised if that's who the actor is playing.

Koch is best known for his work in the 2007 Academy Award-winning film The Lives of Others, Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, and as Otto Düring in the fifth season of Showtime's Homeland. He also counts A Good Day To Die Hard and Your Honor among his credits.

Reeves has also announced that Brian Tyree Henry will star in The Batman Part II. He's previously starred in Bullet Train, Eternals, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the Spider-Verse franchise.

The Batman Part II has assembled an impressive cast, and all eyes will now be on whether familiar names like Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Barry Keoghan (The Joker), and Paul Dano (The Riddler) are officially announced, kept as a surprise, or simply not a part of this story.

"I knew with the way [The Batman] ended, it was leaving us on the precipice. Also, the way events happen in [The Penguin]," Reeves said of his plans for the sequel last year. "There is an exploration to be had, and one of the explorations for me was to do something that pushes even further into the character of Bruce Wayne."

"The first story is so much about The Batman. I always wanted in the movies, and let's say we get to make three—I have no idea—that I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character. A lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, then you start telling the rogues' gallery story and that character's arc.

I never wanted to lose Rob at the centre of these stories, so that is what we really set our aim on," he continued. "Picking the right villain that digs into what that does and goes into his past and his life, that was what drove that discussion. We're super excited about it, and I will say, it's never really been done in a movie before."

Stay tuned for updates on The Batman Part II as we have them.

Plot details for The Batman Part II are currently a closely guarded secret. It's been confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation about an appearance from Mr Freeze.

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are said to be in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains, and we could even get an amalgamation of one or more of them.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.