The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Reveals That Sebastian Koch And Brian Tyree Henry Have Joined Cast

The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Reveals That Sebastian Koch And Brian Tyree Henry Have Joined Cast

The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves has added another name to the cast of his upcoming sequel, with German actor Sebastian Koch now joining the DC Universe in a mystery role.

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

After confirming that Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance will star in The Batman Part II, filmmaker Matt Reeves has just revealed a name that hasn't previously been mentioned by the trades or any social media scoopers.

As you can see in the X post below, German actor Sebastian Koch is heading to Gotham City. There's no word on who he's playing, but that isn't hugely surprising, seeing as Reeves hasn't shared any character names yet. 

Dr. Arkham is reportedly in the movie, so we wouldn't be surprised if that's who the actor is playing. 

Koch is best known for his work in the 2007 Academy Award-winning film The Lives of Others, Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, and as Otto Düring in the fifth season of Showtime's Homeland. He also counts A Good Day To Die Hard and Your Honor among his credits. 

Reeves has also announced that Brian Tyree Henry will star in The Batman Part II. He's previously starred in Bullet Train, Eternals, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the Spider-Verse franchise. 

The Batman Part II has assembled an impressive cast, and all eyes will now be on whether familiar names like Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Barry Keoghan (The Joker), and Paul Dano (The Riddler) are officially announced, kept as a surprise, or simply not a part of this story.

"I knew with the way [The Batman] ended, it was leaving us on the precipice. Also, the way events happen in [The Penguin]," Reeves said of his plans for the sequel last year. "There is an exploration to be had, and one of the explorations for me was to do something that pushes even further into the character of Bruce Wayne."

"The first story is so much about The Batman. I always wanted in the movies, and let's say we get to make three—I have no idea—that I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character. A lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, then you start telling the rogues' gallery story and that character's arc.

I never wanted to lose Rob at the centre of these stories, so that is what we really set our aim on," he continued. "Picking the right villain that digs into what that does and goes into his past and his life, that was what drove that discussion. We're super excited about it, and I will say, it's never really been done in a movie before."

Stay tuned for updates on The Batman Part II as we have them.

Plot details for The Batman Part II are currently a closely guarded secret. It's been confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation about an appearance from Mr Freeze. 

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are said to be in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains, and we could even get an amalgamation of one or more of them.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/14/2026, 5:36 PM
Arkham or someone in the Court of owls would be my guesses.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 5:43 PM
I’m not really familiar with Sebastian Koch as an actor so in regards as to who he could be playing , Dr Jeremiah Arkham sounds as good of a character as any tbh.

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thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/14/2026, 5:44 PM
Cool he's finding a fun way to reveal this stuff.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 5/14/2026, 5:45 PM
Ah, the bad guy from that terrible Die Hard film. It was a good time in theaters not knowing everyone hated it, and because the previous four films have a lot of goodwill.

Disney could resurrect the franchise with McClane's kids cleaning up his mess, instead of starting over again.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/14/2026, 5:51 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - no Bruce Willis = no die hard
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 5/14/2026, 6:12 PM
@Gambito - He could show up at the end of Die Hard 6, taking out the last bad guy and uterring his iconic catchphrase for the last time.

Wishful thinking, though. It's the only way to undo A Good Day to Die Hard.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/14/2026, 5:48 PM

If the only villains of note in this movie are Tw0-Face and his family, it will just show what a lack of imagination Reeves and Gunn have. They have done a couple of good things each, but they are already running out of quality ideas.

DCFU V2

The 2nd Superman movie better be incredible in quality and box office, or that's where the GunniVerse burns down.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/14/2026, 5:56 PM
@DocSpock - While I can agree with you about Gunn and Man of Toomorrow, I think Matt Reeves resume affords him a little faith until we see what those ideas he has actually are.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 5/14/2026, 5:49 PM
Brian Tyree Henry as Bullock?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2026, 5:51 PM
Sweet to have Brian Tyree Henry in the cast…

Honestly my pick is him being Harvey Bullock in this but we’ll see.

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Also not his first trip to Gotham since he was in the first Joker briefly.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/14/2026, 5:51 PM
Court Of Owls would be refreshing to see.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/14/2026, 5:52 PM
So now there’s Widow, Bucky and 2 Eternals on the cast!!! This film is going to be amazing, Charles dance in a Batman movie??? Genius!!!
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/14/2026, 5:54 PM
Its funny that none of y'all are bringing up that Brian Tyree Henry was in the Todd Phillips Joker movie, too.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/14/2026, 5:56 PM
This movie has one of the best casts in any comic book movie, yet there are those among us who think this franchise won't get a third movie. You don't invest this much in a franchise that's on its way out; this right here is a billion $$$ movie.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/14/2026, 6:16 PM
Best CBM cast of all time? Getting close. This movie is LOADED with top talent. Can't f*cking wait to see what Reeves cooks up.

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