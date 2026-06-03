The Odyssey Poster Finds Odysseus Facing Down The Laestrygonians; New BTS Featurette Released

The Odyssey Poster Finds Odysseus Facing Down The Laestrygonians; New BTS Featurette Released

Universal Pictures has released a new poster for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon's legendary hero facing down a tribe of man-eating giants...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2026 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Universal Pictures has shared a new poster and featurette for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ahead of tickets going on sale tomorrow.

The featurette doesn't include any new footage, but there are new interviews with some of the cast. The poster, meanwhile, shows Odysseus facing down a legion of cannibalistic giants known as the Laestrygonians.

In Greek mythology, these ferocious creatures were a tribe of man-eating giants that were said to have sprung from Laestrygon, son of Poseidon. In the original tale, Odysseus and his men encounter them on their way home to Ithaca.

In related news, THR has revealed that Nolan's epic will be given a three-week run at Westwood’s historic Village Theatre before it shuts its doors for an extensive renovation, under a special arrangement between Universal and the Village Directors Circle, the collective of filmmakers led by Jason Reitman that bought the movie palace in 2024.

“There are many reasons to go to the movies, but few better than a three-week run of The Odyssey in 70mm at one of the most beautiful movie palaces in the country. This American Cinematheque series is a preview of what we hope the restored Village Theatre will become,” said Reitman in a statement. “A home for great filmmakers, great audiences, and the kind of theatrical experiences that simply can’t be replicated anywhere else. Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas were among the very first filmmakers to step in when the Village Theatre needed help. Their commitment to keeping the spirit of moviegoing alive continues to inspire us all.”

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/3/2026, 8:11 PM
I’m sold!! My God!!! Nolan does it again. First the Cyclops now Giants?? This poster is cold 🥶 can’t wait!
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/3/2026, 8:17 PM
So cool. I cant wait!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2026, 8:17 PM
their armour still looks like sh1t
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2026, 8:27 PM
@harryba11zack - they were interior decorators
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2026, 8:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 6/3/2026, 8:24 PM
Dang it. I was so excited about a Nolan odyssey movie starring Matt Damon. I loved Greek mythology as a teen, loved the Iliad and odyssey.

But everything I’ve seen about this movie looks bad so far: the modern/period piece mixing, the bland grey filter. At best the Costumes are the same bland grey rags and leather Hollywood uses for all pre modern stories or just dumb 3d printed, bad cgi sci-fi looking junk. People focus on Helen and Achilles, but Nearly every role is badly cast (except Odysseus imo). It feels like a Nolan’s hubris thing: where he thinks he’s so great even one of the best stories ever told needs to be Nolan-ized.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/3/2026, 8:39 PM
Def going to buy these tickets early and "hope" to get 70MM. Never seen a 70MM print before but I think this should be the movie to experience for the first time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 8:43 PM
That poster is so cool , I’m really liking Nolan’s depiction of the Laestrygonians as opposed to the various illustrations we have had of them as just savage & primitive giants/monsters…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

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Them being clad in this silver metal armor feels unique but still filtered through Nolan’s specific “grounded” aesthetic

Anyway , the film looks good so can’t wait to see it!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/3/2026, 8:49 PM
Nolan should do a Solo Leveling film
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/3/2026, 9:21 PM
I love all the authentic representation. Looks like Plato storyboarded this bitch.

Did they have chest binders in Ancient Greece? Asking for a friend.

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