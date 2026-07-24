The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3: First Look At Sauron's Early Ringwraiths Revealed

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3: First Look At Sauron's Early Ringwraiths Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will introduce Sauron's Nazgûl while they were still ordinary men, and along with a first look at them, we have some intriguing story details.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2026 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a bit of a slow burn thus far, but Season 3 looks set to deliver the characters and moments fans have been eager to see since Amazon first announced the show.

Now, as we get deeper into the Second Age and the ascension of Lord Sauron, the streaming series will finally introduce the Ringwraiths before they became the terrifying, inhuman Nazgûl. In The Rings of Power, they're known as the Nazgnagôl and are still normal men who loyally serve their master, Sauron.

In an interview with Empire (via SFFGazette.com), showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay revealed that they immersed themselves in J. R. R. Tolkien's work to figure out how best to portray their origin story.

"We love looking back at what inspired Tolkien," Payne explained. "He led with language. Language became a scaffold on which the myth would hang. The word 'Nazgûl' means 'Ringwraith' in the Black Speech of Mordor. But before they were Ringwraiths, we know that these were just men."

"So we were able to derive in the Black Speech that 'nagôl' could mean 'servant,'" he continued. "'Nazgnagôl,' therefore, literally means 'Ring-servant.'"

Among those serving Sauron is Zubin Varla's Khamûl the Easterling. The actor, who you can see suited up as Khamûl below, likened the journey of him and his fellow Ringwraiths to that of Gollum. Why? Because inhumanity beckons. 

"In a sense, they go on the same journey as Gollum," Varla explained. "Evil begets evil, and violence begets violence. Their souls, and their bodies, are corrupted until they are literally hollowed out, almost devoid of physical form."

The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will be released later today ahead of the show's November debut. Hopefully, that will show us more of these characters in action, especially as we get closer to seeing a Middle-earth more in line with Tolkien's novels and Peter Jackson's movies.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer, and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on November 11.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Role Revealed
Related:

Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Role Revealed
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Reveals New Look At Daniel Weyman As Gandalf
Recommended For You:

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Reveals New Look At Daniel Weyman As Gandalf

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder