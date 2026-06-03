Stargate Producer Lashes Out At Amazon After Planned Revival Is Scrapped By The Studio

Stargate Producer Lashes Out At Amazon After Planned Revival Is Scrapped By The Studio

Stargate producer Joseph Mallozzi has lashed out at Amazon after the studio confirmed that it's no longer moving forward with the small-screen reboot. Here's why the show isn't happening.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Last November, it was revealed that Amazon MGM Studios was bringing another popular MGM franchise back to our screens with a new Stargate TV series in the works for Prime Video. 

Martin Gero, who created NBC's Blindspot, was announced as showrunner on a revival that looked set to join Tomb RaiderBarbershopLegally Blonde prequel Elle, and Poltergeist as big-screen properties being remade as streaming series. 

Well, Variety (via SFFGazette.com) has just confirmed that his take on Stargate has been axed at Amazon. According to the trade's sources, "Amazon execs were concerned that Gero's take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase."

Specific plot details for the revival were never revealed. Still, Stargate's premise is brilliantly simple yet infinitely expandable: ancient alien devices called "Stargates" create wormholes between planets, allowing near-instantaneous travel across the galaxy.

When humans discover how to operate these mysterious portals, they form specialised military teams to explore thousands of worlds, encountering both wonders and dangers among the stars. 

Gero, who got his start working on Stargate: Atlantis, was set to serve as creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) were tapped to produce with Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, the creative force behind the 1994 Stargate movie.

Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi, longtime creative leaders within the Stargate TV universe, had come on board as consulting producers, and the latter has now hit out at Amazon's decision in a blistering social media post. 

It sounds like the idea was to make this a sequel to the original series, with appearances from "some familiar faces from the past" as well as a new cast of characters meant to move the story forward. While that may have been an ideal approach for fans, it was clearly a turn-off for Amazon...

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this...

Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon.  It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025.

As of today, officially, that original vision is no more. We'll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters - or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past.    

My heart breaks. For the incredibly talented writers who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life.  For Martin who maintained an unwavering positive outlook throughout despite the challenges, and who always strove to make a show that would honor the fans while welcoming a new audiences.  And for the long-suffering Stargate fandom who waited so long and came so close to getting a show they truly would have loved.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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captainireland
captainireland - 6/3/2026, 2:14 PM
"Lashes out" is a tad dramatic. He just confirms what the media was reporting and sympathises with his colleagues and Stargate fans.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/3/2026, 2:46 PM
@captainireland - You might wanna check out who wrote the article. 🤪

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Deklipz
Deklipz - 6/3/2026, 2:20 PM
To be fair I’d rather have a fresh set of hands on it. He got his start working on SG:Atlantis so I’d prefer he not be in charge of a reinvention of the series.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/3/2026, 2:29 PM
@Deklipz - "To be fair I’d rather have a fresh set of hands on it."

Nah. This is exactly how Star Trek, Doctor Who, Marvel and now Star Wars are dying. "Fresh set of hands" always leads to them not understanding said IP and then completely create something totally different than what the IP represented.
captainireland
captainireland - 6/3/2026, 2:32 PM
@Irregular - Agreed. I was excited by this because it was in the hands of people who do understand the franchise. It's a shame.
rebellion
rebellion - 6/3/2026, 2:21 PM
I knew it wouldnt be "lashing out" once i saw the hacks name on the article :D
captainireland
captainireland - 6/3/2026, 2:31 PM
@rebellion - Another genius headline after he used "Stargate TV Series Scrapped By Amazon As First Plot Details For Unmade Reboot Are Revealed" on SFF Gazette, despite the article stating, "Specific plot details for the revival were never revealed." Tremendous writing, as always.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/3/2026, 2:34 PM
@captainireland - Wilding is a joke with no punchline.
cham2119
cham2119 - 6/3/2026, 2:47 PM
@rebellion - and yet you still clicked on it, you really showed him
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/3/2026, 2:37 PM
"LASHES OUT"
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 6/3/2026, 2:38 PM
Clickbait slop, do better.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 6/3/2026, 2:45 PM
Lashes out? Sensationalism much?
cham2119
cham2119 - 6/3/2026, 2:48 PM
if it's clickbait and you're in the comments then who got baited here?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/3/2026, 3:00 PM
I think someone needs to explain to Josh what the term "Lashes out" means.



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TheStranger
TheStranger - 6/3/2026, 3:03 PM
They did the same thing to Conan the Cimmerian.

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