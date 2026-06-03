Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Closer Look At Nicholas Hoult In Lex Luthor's Practical Warsuit

Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Closer Look At Nicholas Hoult In Lex Luthor's Practical Warsuit

These latest photos from the Atlanta set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow give us a much better look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in his practical Warsuit...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Earlier this week, Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn shared a first behind-the-scenes look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in his signature green Warsuit. This was followed by set videos showing Hoult's stunt double being blasted through a wall (most likely by Superman), and we now have a closer look at the Mad Max: Fury Road actor on set.

These latest photos from the Atlanta set feature Hoult in the fully practical costume, as well as a better look at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) laying a beatdown on his nemesis in the street.

Supes and Lex are expected to join forces at some point in the movie, but they clearly have a few unresolved issues to work out first!

Although Luthor's Warsuit is mostly comic-accurate, this practical getup has proven to be somewhat divisive, with some claiming that he looks more like Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. Of course, it's always best to reserve judgment until you see how these things look in the actual movie.

Check out the photos at the links below.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/3/2026, 1:48 PM
Let me be FIRST to say he's a great Luthor but nobody cares about the GUNNIVERSE anymore.

Supergirl will be a Superflop.

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SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/3/2026, 2:00 PM
Hoult looks so great as lex, it's just a shame he written and directed by james Gunn 😫
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 2:01 PM
Both look real good imo , i especially continue to like the longer hair on Superman…

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Anyway as i have said , i personally like the more sleeker Warsuit designs rather then the bulkier ones so this isn’t really my cup of tea but i really appreciate them being able to create that thing practically though rather then just pure CG!!.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 6/3/2026, 2:02 PM
Buzz Lightyear lookin ass lol
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/3/2026, 2:02 PM
looks epic and straight off the page. I'm hoping we start to see a lot more practical fx and on location shooting put back into movies. I think studios are finally starting to realize that most of the public is sick of full green screen, sound stage movies. They did a great job of it in F4 First Steps. Christ even the last Jurassic World was ridiculous they couldn't just shoot on location in a jungle or something. You could literally tell like every shot was a sound stage.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/3/2026, 2:03 PM
The suit looks aweome
JobinJ
JobinJ - 6/3/2026, 2:21 PM
Supes suit still Assssss as hell
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/3/2026, 2:41 PM
Looks great
Sominan
Sominan - 6/3/2026, 2:43 PM
Outstanding!!! Can't wait to see this!!


#DCAlliance
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/3/2026, 2:49 PM
So, he's still gonna be a whiney emotionally insecure pussy, but in a battle suit?

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/3/2026, 3:10 PM
This looks awesome

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