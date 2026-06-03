Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Closer Look At Nicholas Hoult In Lex Luthor's Practical Warsuit

Earlier this week, Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn shared a first behind-the-scenes look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in his signature green Warsuit. This was followed by set videos showing Hoult's stunt double being blasted through a wall (most likely by Superman), and we now have a closer look at the Mad Max: Fury Road actor on set.

These latest photos from the Atlanta set feature Hoult in the fully practical costume, as well as a better look at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) laying a beatdown on his nemesis in the street.

Supes and Lex are expected to join forces at some point in the movie, but they clearly have a few unresolved issues to work out first!

Although Luthor's Warsuit is mostly comic-accurate, this practical getup has proven to be somewhat divisive, with some claiming that he looks more like Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. Of course, it's always best to reserve judgment until you see how these things look in the actual movie.

Check out the photos at the links below.

HOLY SHIT! Nicholas Hoult in the Warsuit on the set of 'MAN OF TOMORROW'!!!! pic.twitter.com/6xe5tsAJrf — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 3, 2026

Closer look at David Corenswet's Superman pummeling Lex Luthor on the 'Man of Tomorrow' set pic.twitter.com/RSzGRGK7rN — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 3, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.