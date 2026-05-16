Will Avengers: Doomsday And Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailers Be Attached To The Mandalorian And Grogu?

Ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu's release in theaters next weekend, there's a lot of speculation about whether Disney intends to attach any big trailers to its first Star Wars movie since 2019.

Jon Favreau's big screen follow-up to Disney+'s The Mandalorian isn't expected to break box office records, but the promise of a new look at movies like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Star Wars: Starfighter could boost interest.

How much of a difference to box office totals debuting a new trailer on the big screen makes is debatable. Still, according to trusted insider @Cryptic4KQual, none of these highly anticipated titles will be showcased ahead of Din Djarin and The Child's next adventure.

There is no Doomsday trailer attached to Mando & Grogu. There isn't even something for Starfighter, unless it's baked into the beginning or end of the film maybe. https://t.co/HljBYeCWQB pic.twitter.com/eAw5rp93hC — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) May 15, 2026 No. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) May 15, 2026

This is disappointing, but not hugely surprising. Star Wars: Starfighter is still over a year away, while Marvel Studios is expected to release the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer during its Hall H panel at this July's San Diego Comic-Con.

As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the expectation right now is that a new trailer will be attached to Masters of the Universe on June 5. The Amazon MGM Studios title is being distributed by Sony Pictures, so it makes sense for Spidey to be showcased next month.

The first reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu have been largely positive, though mixed enough to suggest it won't be a critical darling. The Mandalorian was a huge success on Disney+, but a lacklustre marketing campaign has done little to make this movie feel like an event.

Back to Avengers: Doomsday, though, and it seems we'll have to continue being patient when it comes to finally seeing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As a lifelong fan of film posters (and Star Wars), I’ve created my own illustrated poster for the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie. A heartfelt tribute to the cinematic posters I have cherished throughout my life.



Take a look, and let me know what you think – I hope it… pic.twitter.com/VoNbtmtWtl — Paul Shipper 🎨 (@PaulShipper) May 16, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.