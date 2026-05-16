Will Avengers: Doomsday And Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailers Be Attached To The Mandalorian And Grogu?

Will Avengers: Doomsday And Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailers Be Attached To The Mandalorian And Grogu?

Ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu's release next weekend, we have news on whether new trailers for Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be paired with the Star Wars movie.

News
By JoshWilding - May 16, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu's release in theaters next weekend, there's a lot of speculation about whether Disney intends to attach any big trailers to its first Star Wars movie since 2019. 

Jon Favreau's big screen follow-up to Disney+'s The Mandalorian isn't expected to break box office records, but the promise of a new look at movies like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Star Wars: Starfighter could boost interest.

How much of a difference to box office totals debuting a new trailer on the big screen makes is debatable. Still, according to trusted insider @Cryptic4KQual, none of these highly anticipated titles will be showcased ahead of Din Djarin and The Child's next adventure.

This is disappointing, but not hugely surprising. Star Wars: Starfighter is still over a year away, while Marvel Studios is expected to release the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer during its Hall H panel at this July's San Diego Comic-Con.

As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the expectation right now is that a new trailer will be attached to Masters of the Universe on June 5. The Amazon MGM Studios title is being distributed by Sony Pictures, so it makes sense for Spidey to be showcased next month. 

The first reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu have been largely positive, though mixed enough to suggest it won't be a critical darling. The Mandalorian was a huge success on Disney+, but a lacklustre marketing campaign has done little to make this movie feel like an event. 

Back to Avengers: Doomsday, though, and it seems we'll have to continue being patient when it comes to finally seeing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2026, 12:12 PM

eye dont' know thats your job

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SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 5/16/2026, 12:24 PM
I think people forget they've already released 4 minutes of footage for Doomsday.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2026, 12:26 PM
@SurfinSuperman - I think we’ll get our first Doomsday true teaser with BND.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 5/16/2026, 12:26 PM
If they are not Disney would be the biggest dummies on the planet. Nobody cares about Mando and grogu, (attaches Doomsday Trailer) everyone wants to see Mando and grogu 🤣🤣🤣. It's simple math
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/16/2026, 12:31 PM
Im actually not over excited to see a trailer, especially for Doomsday and Secret Wars I’d rather just roll up to the theatre and enjoy. BND I have low expectations for anyway with Frank almost certainly being a big of a pussy and the Scorpion being already ruined with that awful costume.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/16/2026, 12:55 PM
That is actually surprising. I would have expected first teaser for Doomsday here. My guess is they will keep using those short “will return” trailers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2026, 12:58 PM
That’s disappointing but not surprising since I atleast expected another BND trailer but as you said. It’s likely with MOTU since that’s being distributed by Sony and could use the push moreso then SW:TMAS (any person that expected a Starfighter teaser though is an idiot since the movie is over a year away).

Anyway , I just hope The Mandalorian & Grogu turns out well since it just seems like a really fun pulpy adventure film that we don’t really get nowadays so fingers crossed!!.

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