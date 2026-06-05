Avengers: Doomsday Star Lewis Pullman Teases Marvel's "Unexpected" Plans For The Movie's Leads

In Thunderbolts*, we were introduced to Bob, an unassuming character who just so happens to also be the MCU's most powerful superhero. However, his powers are complicated, and a dangerous inner darkness—"The Void"—has left him afraid to tap into his awesome abilities.

When we last saw him, he was still hanging out with the New Avengers, but with no intention of rejoining the fray. Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene was shot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo Brothers, and Doctor Doom's emergence will force Bob to become The Sentry again.

It's been rumoured that the hero will play a pivotal role in the movie, and in a recent interview with Deadline, actor Lewis Pullman said, "I’m excited to see it myself. So, I would be lying if I would just tell you what to expect, because I don’t know, I haven’t seen the darn thing."

"But I know for a fact that there are a lot of beloved characters who resume their journeys in very unexpected ways," he teased, "that it’s going to really, I think, keep people wanting to probably see it more than one time."

The Sentry has a habit of being manipulated on the page, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him fall under Doctor Doom's control somehow. Either way, we're expecting big things from the character when the Russos put their spin on the mighty New Avenger.

Pullman also addressed his role in the upcoming Spaceballs movie, where he'll share the screen with his father, Bill Pullman, for the first time.

"We had always wanted to work together, but Spaceballs is such a kind of huge, iconic totem in my mind," he told the trade. "I never could wrap my mind around the concept of me piercing through the frame of that world and entering the screen in that way, and so I was so glad that I had Pop there, because it was scary. I hope it’s one of many."

"I hope we get to do a lot more together, because it was kind of like felt like what it’s all about in a lot of ways. I hope everyone gets the chance to work with their family. It’s beautiful," Pullman added.

You can learn more about how The Sentry was brought to the big screen for the first time in our interview with Thunderbolts* and X-Men director Jake Schreier:

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.