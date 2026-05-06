Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman Has Interesting Response To Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a reminder that Hugh Jackman remains a huge box office draw when he unsheathes Logan's claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel's most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

With that in mind, it's hard to imagine Deadpool & Wolverine's titular duo not reuniting in Avengers: Doomsday (we still need to find out why Thor was crying over the fallen Merc with a Mouth). However, when Jackman was asked about a possible return, he played deliberately coy.

"I have no idea what you're talking about," the actor said with a smile. "What is it? Dooms-what? Who knows?" With that, it seems safe to say we can expect to see Jackman as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Rumours continue to swirl that Avengers: Doomsday will feature Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has wanted to pair Maguire with Jackman for decades, so this meeting is long overdue.

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, and reprised the role in X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Logan.

The latter was meant to serve as his farewell, but Marvel Studios convinced him to don the claws again in Deadpool & Wolverine. Beyond Avengers: Doomsday, Jackman is expected to suit up again for Avengers: Secret Wars, and possibly even the Mutant Saga.

You can hear more from him in the Instagram post below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.