Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman Has Interesting Response To Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman Has Interesting Response To Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has been asked about returning as Logan in Avengers: Doomsday, and The Sheepdog Detectives star is clearly playing deliberately coy.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie and grossed over $1.3 billion. The threequel proved that not every MCU title needs to be PG-13 and served as a reminder that Hugh Jackman remains a huge box office draw when he unsheathes Logan's claws.

That takes nothing away from Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool; however, Wolverine, like Spider-Man, remains one of Marvel's most popular characters, and when you combine that with Jackman's take on the X-Man, interest only increases.

With that in mind, it's hard to imagine Deadpool & Wolverine's titular duo not reuniting in Avengers: Doomsday (we still need to find out why Thor was crying over the fallen Merc with a Mouth). However, when Jackman was asked about a possible return, he played deliberately coy. 

"I have no idea what you're talking about," the actor said with a smile. "What is it? Dooms-what? Who knows?" With that, it seems safe to say we can expect to see Jackman as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Rumours continue to swirl that Avengers: Doomsday will feature Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has wanted to pair Maguire with Jackman for decades, so this meeting is long overdue.

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, and reprised the role in X2: X-Men UnitedX-Men: The Last StandX-Men Origins: WolverineX-Men: First ClassThe WolverineX-Men: Days of Future PastX-Men: Apocalypse, and Logan.

The latter was meant to serve as his farewell, but Marvel Studios convinced him to don the claws again in Deadpool & Wolverine. Beyond Avengers: Doomsday, Jackman is expected to suit up again for Avengers: Secret Wars, and possibly even the Mutant Saga.

You can hear more from him in the Instagram post below. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Avengers: Doomsday Director Isn't Sweating Spoilers; Believes they've Become Over-Policed
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday Director Isn't Sweating Spoilers; Believes they've Become "Over-Policed"
Avengers: Doomsday Star Tom Hiddleston Says Extraordinary Movie Defied All His Expectations
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Star Tom Hiddleston Says "Extraordinary" Movie Defied All His Expectations

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/6/2026, 10:13 AM
If they kill Jackman’s Wolverine again and Toby’s Spidey, we riot! The rumors were not encouraging at all. Also, why the CG suit for Toby? Rami’s suit is one of the best. I want him and Jackman actually suited up together!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/6/2026, 11:05 AM
https://www.cbr.com/russo-brothers-officially-confirm-why-mcu-spider-man-origin-was-changed/

Peter wasn't responsible for Uncle Ben's death is news to me.. I hate it! Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 10:18 AM
Idk why journalists continue to ask these type of questions to actors in big franchises or atleast superhero films since if they are in it then they can’t say but if not then no one will believe them…

Anyway , definitely seems like Jackman is in Doomsday and wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up in SW aswell with it being hopefully his actual final hurrah as Logan (as much as I have liked his performance & versions of the character) so we can have a new Wolverine post Secret Wars!!.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 5/6/2026, 10:25 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I like these actors and I like to share enjoyment with others, so asking these stupid questions and putting these entertainers on the spot, over and over again, sucks.
And we aren't even going to get the answers that we really want, why this bullshit treatment? WtF!
LSHF
LSHF - 5/6/2026, 10:21 AM
That "was" an interesting response.
PS118
PS118 - 5/6/2026, 10:21 AM
I hope they do finally kill him off. Great guy. Great wolverine. But the dude is ancient for the character now. Time to move on.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/6/2026, 10:22 AM
"I have no idea what you're talking about," the actor said with a smile. "What is it? Dooms-what? Who knows?" With that, it seems safe to say we can expect to see Jackman as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Or it's a winking joke about how he can't answer any questions one way or the other. Why would they tell everyone that Evans, Stewart, McKellan, Marsden, and all kinds of other folks are definitely going to be in it, and then keep a character who's been in an MCU film recently a secret until the movie comes out?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 10:32 AM
@Clintthahamster - I guess because he’s just been in a recent one that they still want to be able to keep some surprises.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/6/2026, 10:22 AM
He’s in it and if he “dies” it’s definitely a misdirect, setting him and Tobey up for bigger roles in Secret Wars. The Marvel Multiverse truly began with those two if you think about it. Only fitting that it ends with them too, as I’m sure is Feige’s plan.

I just want to know what suit he’s wearing in Doomsday. The yelllow-blue or brown-tan one? Or something else?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/6/2026, 10:31 AM
I can't wait until they reboot the mutants and inevitably fail that as well
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/6/2026, 10:35 AM
Don’t know why people care what actors think, or have to say.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/6/2026, 10:58 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - you onow this is a site about movies and film, yes?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/6/2026, 10:37 AM
I have zero interest in this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder