Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Rumor Roundup: Potential Spoilers Revealed As Another Plot Leak Surfaces

Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Rumor Roundup: Potential Spoilers Revealed As Another Plot Leak Surfaces

In our latest MCU rumor roundup, we have some potentially major spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, revealing more about what to expect from the two-part Multiverse Saga finale.

News
By JoshWilding - May 25, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Much to the disappointment of many fans, there was no Avengers: Doomsday trailer before showings of The Mandalorian and Grogu this weekend. Instead, it seems the teaser is being saved for July's San Diego Comic-Con.

For now, we continue to wait, but thanks to The Cosmic Circus, we have some big rumours to share both this December's Avengers movie and next year's Avengers: Secret Wars today.

Below, you'll find a full breakdown of all the biggest claims shared about both upcoming blockbusters, along with a newly surfaced Doomsday plot leak that may be the most accurate one yet. Be warned, however, that potential spoilers follow...

Avengers: Doomsday

  • Mister Fantastic and Shuri will share scenes in Avengers: Doomsday, though it seems multiple characters will attempt to explain what's happening to the Multiverse in their own way. 
  • According to this report, "Reed, Sue, Shuri, Beast, the TVA, and Monica have more of an explanation rooted in science. Thor and Loki have one rooted in magic. Steve has one rooted in experience. But Doom has one that incorporates all of them."

  • It sounds like we shouldn't spend too much time fretting about how the returning X-Men do or don't connect to the 20th Century Fox movies. As Perez puts it, "We're quite literally at the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and most of the multiverse is dead except for a handful of universes because the laws of physics and stability are going haywire and out the window. Let the chaos fly."

  • After previously suggesting the Sacred Timeline is He Who Remains' interpretation of what reality should look like, Perez now posits that there are four canonical versions of the MCU. 
  • "The first one was the one we all knew up to Endgame prior to Loki, then the one after Loki (let’s just say it’s not coincidence that certain things have been popping up post Loki than don’t really make a lot of sense in the context of the MCU and leave it at that)," he teases, "then there’s the one we’ll get with Doom, and then the one after Doom."

  • Other Avengers: Doomsday tidbits include Magneto interacting with non-X-Men characters, Sting's "What Could Have Been" being relevant to Peggy Carter's story arc, and The Sentry having a close relationship with Yelena Belova and Gambit. Asked if we can expect permanent deaths, the scooper replied, "Yes... and then no."

  • Apparently, "There [are] at least 8-9 more [cast] that haven’t been confirmed yet that I know have filmed things on set."

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • When we reunite with many of Avengers: Doomsday's leads in Avengers: Secret Wars, they'll be "NPCs until their minds get unlocked." In terms of returning villains, "Anyone and everyone is fair game."

  • It appears characters currently residing in Valhalla will factor into the movie. As a reminder, that includes Odin, Heimdall, and perhaps the most likely possibility, the Mighty Thor (Jane Foster).

  • There will be room for characters in Secret Wars who were absent from Doomsday, but Perez saves the most intriguing, albeit frustratingly vague, hint for last. "Even though he’s not in either movie, He Who Remains won," the insider notes. "And we’ll leave it at that."

  • An Avengers: Doomsday plot leak has surfaced on Reddit, which, according to at least two prolific leakers, is mostly accurate for the pre-reshoots version of the movie.
Avengers Doomsday Description I Got + Some Explanations
by u/TrueLeaker2009 in LeaksAndRumors
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/25/2026, 12:13 PM
"We're quite literally at the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe"

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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/25/2026, 12:17 PM
Oh wow, a WHOLE BUNCH of nothing.
The biggest SPOILER: Shit sticks to wall.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 1:04 PM
@WruceBayne - some of these sound like they know something but other times it’s like they are just guessing…

Regardless , this vague posting BS has gotta stop!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/25/2026, 12:26 PM
"It's science."
"It's magic."
"It's... experience..."
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/25/2026, 12:38 PM
I'm Very Excited for Marvel Studios Avengers: Secret Wars will be EPIC on Steroids.

Hulk’s Strength in Hulk: Smash Everything

In the New Marvel miniseries Hulk: Smash Everything, the Hulk’s Strength is Pushed to Unprecedented Levels — not just against other Heroes, but against Planets, Extinction-Level events, and even cosmic beings.

The Asteroid Impact is described as Packing the Power of a Billion Nuclear Weapons, yet Hulk Survives at Ground Zero, Fueled by Rage.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/25/2026, 1:09 PM
@OneMoreTime - THEY MUST MAKE HULK SCAREY AGAIN!!!!

He should come off as a force of nature at first. After seeing unbelievable destruction and feats of strength beyond human comprehension, then allow audiences to see glimpses of humanity inside the brute beast.


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Imagine letting a Lion the size of a Giraffe loose into NYC. Good times!!!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/25/2026, 1:10 PM
@KennKathleen - *Scary [screw it], moving forward please just assume I can't spell.
RafaelTorres
RafaelTorres - 5/25/2026, 12:42 PM
Please for the love of god stop posting Alex Perez, biggest nonsense waffler on the internet, and that’s saying something.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/25/2026, 12:49 PM
“ let’s just say it’s not coincidence that certain things have been popping up post Loki than don’t really make a lot of sense in the context of the MCU and leave it at that”

So confusing the audience was the strategy all along?

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Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/25/2026, 12:53 PM
He who remains won? So, in the end there will be one timeline with the TVA policing it? It was the only way for reality to survive.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/25/2026, 1:01 PM
"Instead, it seems the teaser is being saved for July's San Diego Comic-Con." -Josh

Exclusive only to the ticket-buying folks in attendance. Everyone NOT part of the audience will have to settle for a few shitty, shaky, poor-quality online iPhone recordings that will then be systematically snuffed-out by Disney. Nature of the beast I suppose. 🫤
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 5/25/2026, 1:08 PM
That sounds too complicated by far for the general audience.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/25/2026, 1:22 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - You want to talk complicated? Try actually reading the convoluted and labyrinthine so-called "Doomsday Description" supplied via the Reddit link. It gave me a mild headache. 😖
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 1:11 PM
The projects we got/will get after Loki and before Doomsday set within our main universe were & are Captain America:Brave New World ,Thunderbolts , Echo ,Agatha All Along , Daredevil Born Again S1 & S2 , Ironheart , Wonder Man & VisionQuest…

We had others like Deadpool & Wolverine aswell as FF but those were set in different universe and not what I would consider the MCU unless someone feels differently.

Regardless ,the only things out of those projects I can think of that don’t particularly make sense in the context of the MCU right now is unexplained powers emerging such as Simon in Wonder Man which makes me think of mutants so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s it after which we get Battleworld most likely and then our soft rebooted MCU post SW where we fully dive into mutants & such hence is the insinuation that Loki or whoever unintentionally or intentionally messed with reality?.

Also I fully think the X-Men we see in Doomsday aren’t the Fox’s ones but just variants of those!!.

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