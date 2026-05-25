Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Rumor Roundup: Potential Spoilers Revealed As Another Plot Leak Surfaces

Much to the disappointment of many fans, there was no Avengers: Doomsday trailer before showings of The Mandalorian and Grogu this weekend. Instead, it seems the teaser is being saved for July's San Diego Comic-Con.

For now, we continue to wait, but thanks to The Cosmic Circus, we have some big rumours to share both this December's Avengers movie and next year's Avengers: Secret Wars today.

Below, you'll find a full breakdown of all the biggest claims shared about both upcoming blockbusters, along with a newly surfaced Doomsday plot leak that may be the most accurate one yet. Be warned, however, that potential spoilers follow...

Avengers: Doomsday

Mister Fantastic and Shuri will share scenes in Avengers: Doomsday, though it seems multiple characters will attempt to explain what's happening to the Multiverse in their own way.

According to this report, "Reed, Sue, Shuri, Beast, the TVA, and Monica have more of an explanation rooted in science. Thor and Loki have one rooted in magic. Steve has one rooted in experience. But Doom has one that incorporates all of them."

It sounds like we shouldn't spend too much time fretting about how the returning X-Men do or don't connect to the 20th Century Fox movies. As Perez puts it, "We're quite literally at the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and most of the multiverse is dead except for a handful of universes because the laws of physics and stability are going haywire and out the window. Let the chaos fly."

After previously suggesting the Sacred Timeline is He Who Remains' interpretation of what reality should look like, Perez now posits that there are four canonical versions of the MCU.

"The first one was the one we all knew up to Endgame prior to Loki, then the one after Loki (let’s just say it’s not coincidence that certain things have been popping up post Loki than don’t really make a lot of sense in the context of the MCU and leave it at that)," he teases, "then there’s the one we’ll get with Doom, and then the one after Doom."

Other Avengers: Doomsday tidbits include Magneto interacting with non-X-Men characters, Sting's "What Could Have Been" being relevant to Peggy Carter's story arc, and The Sentry having a close relationship with Yelena Belova and Gambit. Asked if we can expect permanent deaths, the scooper replied, "Yes... and then no."

Apparently, "There [are] at least 8-9 more [cast] that haven’t been confirmed yet that I know have filmed things on set."

Avengers: Secret Wars

When we reunite with many of Avengers: Doomsday's leads in Avengers: Secret Wars, they'll be "NPCs until their minds get unlocked." In terms of returning villains, "Anyone and everyone is fair game."

It appears characters currently residing in Valhalla will factor into the movie. As a reminder, that includes Odin, Heimdall, and perhaps the most likely possibility, the Mighty Thor (Jane Foster).

There will be room for characters in Secret Wars who were absent from Doomsday, but Perez saves the most intriguing, albeit frustratingly vague, hint for last. "Even though he’s not in either movie, He Who Remains won," the insider notes. "And we’ll leave it at that."