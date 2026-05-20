IMAX CEO Breaks Silence On Avengers: Doomsday Not Playing On Those Screens And Infinity Vision Launch

IMAX CEO Breaks Silence On Avengers: Doomsday Not Playing On Those Screens And Infinity Vision Launch

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond has broken his silence on Avengers: Doomsday losing IMAX screens to Dune: Part Three and dismissed Infinity Vision as a marketing gimmick on Disney's part.

News
By JoshWilding - May 20, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Avengers: Doomsday has all the makings of becoming this year's biggest movie, making it all the more surprising that it won't be released in IMAX. Instead, Warner Bros. Discovery's Dune: Part Three will dominate the giant-sized screens over the holidays.

To counter that, Disney has announced plans to launch Infinity Vision, a new certification for premium large format (PLF) theaters. Following Avengers: Endgame's planned re-release, the "Infinity Vision" branding will also be used for this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond opened up on Dune: Part Three's exclusive three-week window on IMAX screens. 

"We wish we could have played Avengers, and Disney understands that, and I think Disney’s going to be great with it," he argued before weighing in on Infinity Vision. "They created kind of a marketing vehicle called Infinity Vision, which enables them to 'brand' their release. It’s important to note there’s no additional screens. It’s just kind of a branding move on their part."

It's interesting to hear Gelfond lament not being able to play Avengers: Doomsday on IMAX screens in one breath and completely dismiss Infinity Vision in the other. 

Chances are IMAX would have made more money by having the next Avengers movie on its screens, but Warner Bros. Discovery might just have beaten Disney to the punch on securing those scenes. Whether Doomsday will get a brief IMAX run after that exclusive window is over isn't clear, and it will go head-to-head with the Dune threequel on December 18 as planned.

There was speculation about a release date change, but Marvel Studios appears confident that the return of Earth's Mightiest Heroes can easily topple the conclusion to Paul Atreides' story.

Gelfond's comments are far more measured than IMAX CFO Natasha Fernandes', who recently said, "From our view, we feel it’s a marketing play to try and offset the fact that they don’t have an IMAX platform or brand for Avengers: Doomsday. It doesn’t offer the consumer anything that they couldn’t get yesterday." 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 5/20/2026, 9:41 AM
Dune deserves the IMAX screens way more anyways.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/20/2026, 9:50 AM
@XenoJazz - 100% agree!

Doomsday is gonna outgross it anyway and 95% of the people seriously dont care in which format they watch Doomsday.
They just..go
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2026, 9:52 AM
@MonkeyBot - I mean there's a difference, a vast difference. They're the same kind of people who say they can't tell the difference with a 4K TV lol
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/20/2026, 9:59 AM
@bobevanz - 100% agree on that.

People seriously dont care.
They book tickets for the showing thats fits their schedule best.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/20/2026, 10:09 AM
@XenoJazz - In terms of visuals and spectacle not sure I'd say it deserves "way" more lol Infinity War and Endgame were some of the best experiences I've had on IMAX. Personally I would have rather had Doomsday in there instead of Dune. I'm probably gonna watch both on "standard" screen.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/20/2026, 10:24 AM
@XenoJazz - I only have 1 IMAX screen in my state. Too far for me drive.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/20/2026, 10:34 AM
@bobevanz - IMAX is Obsolete not even offered in most states.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/20/2026, 9:51 AM
[frick] dune. Id rather watch paint dry
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2026, 9:53 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - jingle those keys for da wittle baby
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 5/20/2026, 10:02 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Agree.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2026, 9:51 AM
Yeah it's just a name AKA a waste of air and carbon. I'm glad Disney wasn't thrown a bone since WB did this BEFORE them. Accountability is running dry these days, not this time. There are fewer Dolby Cinema and 4DX combined than IMAX. Disney will miss out on at least 100M dollars just from missing these PLF screens. Also it's a better jump off for the legs if you make as much money as possible opening weekend. If they try to move the date earlier it'll work. Of course they like to handicap the competition like a whiny baby so that might happen with Narnia moving to next year. That also means Doomsday wouldn't have Christmas until the tail end of the run. If the movie sucks the drop-off will be Loco
Orphix
Orphix - 5/20/2026, 9:53 AM
I'm confused! Is Infinity Vision a 'special' format that requires 'special' screens?? If so, how many movie theatres are going to have these screens??
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/20/2026, 10:03 AM

I never blow the extra dough on IMAX anyway.

I will be watching the Odyssey on it though. Nolan is a singularity.

Dune? No way. I'll catch it on an 11AM matinee 2 or 3 weeks after the crowds clear out.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2026, 10:14 AM
Imax is great. I actually love it. True imax that is
But there's so many really nice other options too and I guess that's what infinity vision will focus and shine a light on

Just see secret wars in imax next year
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/20/2026, 10:19 AM
Formats have never matter to me. I can enjoy watch a movie in any capacity honestly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2026, 10:48 AM
@BlackStar25 - same honestly

Me and my family went to go see Michael the other day and honestly , there’s not much special going to see movies in a theatre nowadays that you can’t get at home.

Sure you have the communal experience & such but besides scale and scope , there’s a lot that can now just be felt watching on your tv but maybe I’m wrong.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/20/2026, 10:21 AM
IMAX is Old Technology can't even find one in my State.

While Dolby Cinema at AMC
:
COMPLETELY CAPTIVATING

in all theaters.

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DarthKratos
DarthKratos - 5/20/2026, 10:28 AM
Infinity vision is just a scam to create a FOMO of tech that is already there...
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/20/2026, 10:31 AM
Dune part 1 was such a nothingburger of a movie that I have zero interest to watch the sequels. A prime example of a movie loved by filmbros, which would need to change nothing, but have Marvel Studios logo and Kevin Feige as the producer for them to hate it. It has all the same problems that MCU has in their eyes.

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