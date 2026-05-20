Vought Rising Trailer Leaks Online Following The Boys Season 5 Finale Screenings In Theaters

The series finale of The Boys aired in theaters across the U.S. last night, and fans in attendance were treated to a brief teaser for the upcoming prequel/spin-off, Vought Rising. Now, that sneak peek has leaked online.

It doesn't reveal much, though it's clear that this younger version of Soldier Boy wants to be a hero (at the very least, he's a far cry from the jaded, sex and cocaine-loving veteran we know from the present day). However, he may have confided in the wrong person, as Clara—a.k.a. the Nazi Stormfront—watches on with a smile.

We also see brief shots of Vought Rising's other costumed heroes, who we know from Season 5 of The Boys have all been injected with V1.

Getting into mild spoiler territory, The Boys Season 5 finale doesn't include an appearance from Soldier Boy, meaning he's presumably still in the stasis tube his son, Homelander, placed him in last week. As of now, we expect Vought Rising to be set solely in the past, meaning his fate in the present may be a story for another day.

"We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical manoeuvres of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said when Vought Rising was first announced.

He added, "We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

Vought Rising will star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. They will also serve as producers. Joining them in the cast are Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Mason Dye as Bombsight.

Paul Grellong is the showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Phil Sgriccia, Jim Barnes, Mark Winemaker and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the series.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. A premiere date for Vought Rising has not been announced, but it's coming to Prime Video in 2027.