Lanterns Adds Halt & Catch Fire Creator Christopher Cantwell Ahead Of Potential Season 2

Lanterns Adds Halt & Catch Fire Creator Christopher Cantwell Ahead Of Potential Season 2

Though Lanterns has not been officially renewed for a second season, it looks like DCU Studios and HBO Max are confident that the show will continue...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

DC Studios released a full trailer for Lanterns on Monday, and this latest look at the HBO series went over a lot better with Green Lantern fans than the first teaser.

Lanterns, which stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, has not been officially renewed for a second season, but the studio is clearly confident the show will continue beyond its debut run.

Jeff Sneider reports that acclaimed Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell has joined the production as a new writer and executive producer ahead of a potential renewal.

Damon Lindelof and Tom King are expected to remain on board, but Sneider believes "HBO took the opportunity to bring in an experienced TV veteran, and Cantwell was the perfect fit, as it just so happens that he’s a prolific comic book writer. Cantwell has worked on such titles as Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Doom, Gold Goblin, The Mask, and Star Wars: Obi-Wan."

"Cantwell is coming aboard now because the writer’s room for Lanterns will soon be reconvening despite the lack of official renewal. TV networks often want to have scripts ready so they can start production faster if a show is picked up for a second season, which again, feels somewhat inevitable here — the pending Paramount merger notwithstanding."

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern. 

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 7:29 PM
The talent on this series is incredible. Just hope the show matches the talent.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2026, 7:50 PM
@FireGunn - your stupid little signature at the bottom contradicts what little bit of common sense you have
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 8:41 PM
@bobevanz - Your DC shilling is just as annoying as the Marvel shills
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/19/2026, 8:52 PM
@FireGunn - But YOU!

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2026, 7:30 PM
Halt & catch fire was great so that's good news
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 5/19/2026, 7:37 PM
Hope they get rid of the Roblox-looking costumes. Gunn probably shouldn’t have been given control over the DCU costumes — his track record with superhero costume design since his MCU debut has been questionable, to say the least.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/19/2026, 7:37 PM
This looks outstanding. Really excited for this.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/19/2026, 7:40 PM
Wonder if this means GL will be stuck on TV for the foreseeable future. Pity if that turns out to be the case as something like Sinestro corps war or blackest night couldn't be pulled off on the small screen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 7:51 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Blackest Night I feel you could but maybe not Sinestro Corps War.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 5/19/2026, 7:43 PM
So get rid of Hal, but continue the show? [frick]ing stupid. Why are they doing this? Makes no sense.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/19/2026, 8:09 PM
@Puckaluck -

So you've seen the whole season already?
Pls tell me more about how you know so much?

GTFO with your bullshit. How about you wait until you've seen the show in its entirety before you start making stupid comments that are invalid.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/19/2026, 7:45 PM
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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/19/2026, 8:31 PM
@SuperCat - [frick]ing genius edit

iykyk
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/19/2026, 8:58 PM
@ObserverIO - Thanks :)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2026, 7:51 PM
I guess there will be a bunch of hate watching after all. Not from me of course. I appreciate DC swinging for the fences while Marvel lays down a bunt
Repian
Repian - 5/19/2026, 8:00 PM
The Yellow Lantern Corps will appear in the sequel. As part of Parallax's plan, the worst criminals in the universe are released alongside Sinestro to sow chaos and spread fear throughout the universe.
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When Sinestro discovers that Hal Jordan is Parallax's puppet, he takes on an unexpected role in the story. Sinestro battles Hal and the entity that controls him.

Knightrider
Knightrider - 5/19/2026, 8:13 PM
@Repian - One thing DC could have done different to the MCU is had their phases follow one story. Like instead of civil war being one movie like in the MCU imagine if DCU had Sinestro War but for phase two and all movies in that phase were about stories involving different characters - Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman - in the war. Would flesh out these event movies and be different to Marvel
Knightrider
Knightrider - 5/19/2026, 8:10 PM
Hopefully a series two where Earth isn’t even shown. I know the last preview probably showed all the Green Lantern action from the whole season, but hoping it is successful so Season 2 has budget and backing to delve into the GL universe
Repian
Repian - 5/19/2026, 8:12 PM
Ron Perlman lends his voice and facial expressions to Kilowog. He is a veteran who returns to active duty when the number of Green Lanterns dwindles due to a plot to destroy the corps.
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User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 8:36 PM
@Repian - that’s a great pick!!

If not him then Michael Cudlitz would be my pick.

User Comment Image
SethBullock
SethBullock - 5/19/2026, 8:24 PM
Worst looking Superman suit first and now this makes Reynolds' CGI Green Lantern suit look amazing.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 8:32 PM
@SethBullock - lol ..... no. No revisionist history here.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/19/2026, 8:34 PM
When we start learning about the other colored LANTERNS, this name will make more sense.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 5/19/2026, 8:35 PM
Well no big screen for the lanterns no time soon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 8:37 PM
@VampMime187cbm - unless it’s an ensemble film or as a supporting character in another hero’s film like John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow.

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