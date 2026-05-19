Ironheart Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Teases His MCU Return As Mephisto

Ironheart Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Teases His MCU Return As Mephisto

Though he didn't reveal any specifics, Sacha Baron Cohen has hinted that there are plans in place for him to reprise his Ironheart role as Mephisto...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 19, 2026 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

There were rumors that Sacha Baron Cohen had joined the MCU as Mephisto even before Ironheart entered production over 5 years ago, but Marvel Studios never actually made his casting official, and still managed to make his debut in the season finale feel like a pretty big deal.

As expected, the demonic sorcerer turns out to be the one who provided The Hood with his powerful cloak, but when Riri Williams defeats her former ally, Mephisto sets his eye on the budding hero instead.

After a sit-down, Williams strikes a Faustian bargain with "The Devil," with her friend Natalie resurrected in exchange for... her soul? That appears to be the implication, though what this means for Ironheart's "superhero" status moving forward remains to be seen.

We haven't had many updates on Mephisto since, but during a new interview with Screen Rant, Cohen was asked who audiences can expect to see return next between Borat and Mephisto.

"I think Mephisto," he replied. "I don't think Borat will ever return."

It's not much to go on, but there are theories that the manipulative sorcerer could make his presence felt in VisionQuest.

Kevin Feige has previously indicated that there are plans in place for Mephisto's return.

"The enthusiasm with which he was theorised on that was certainly cool and fun to watch. And he's another character that, pre-MCU, would have been hard to do. He's a devil. How do you do that character? But he's a formative character. He was a big part of Thanos' storyline in the comics. So again, now that he's here, the potential is clear."

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes place after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launched on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
IRONHEART Star Sacha Baron Cohen Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation To Play MCU's Ripped Mephisto
Related:

IRONHEART Star Sacha Baron Cohen Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation To Play MCU's Ripped Mephisto
RUMOR: Marvel Studios' Plans For Mephisto Revealed, Along With Big Updates On Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, More
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios' Plans For Mephisto Revealed, Along With Big Updates On Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/19/2026, 6:23 PM
Never watched it and not particularly interested in the show. To those that have seen it, how is his performance? I can see him chewing the scenery of the scenes he was in
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 5/19/2026, 6:29 PM
@Wahhvacado - That's exactly what he did...chewed the hell out of his scene. He was so good. His manipulativeness was on full display. Changing accents, luring Riri in with his undeniable charm. Just watch that scene. It's worth it. I really hope he's not done on the MCU.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/19/2026, 6:48 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - Thanks for the response! He's a very entertaining actor so that makes perfect sense. I'll check out his scene!
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 5/19/2026, 6:50 PM
@Wahhvacado - Of course. Anything to help a fellow geek :) He actually has multiple scenes. But the one with Riri was the best.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 5/19/2026, 6:56 PM
@Wahhvacado - He's great. The show wasn't incredible, but its worth watching for his scenes. I can't wait to see him come back.
Globaltravel
Globaltravel - 5/19/2026, 6:39 PM
I happen to like the show, but I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But I did think he was one of the best parts of the show!!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/19/2026, 6:39 PM
Literally forgot this show ever existed.

What a [frick]ing joke.

I'm sure the rewatch minutes are off the chart, so let's get S2 underway!!
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 5/19/2026, 6:56 PM
Never understood why they went with Doom as the next big bad instead of Memphisto. From an MCU perspective it wouldve made more sense, it could have connected Dr Strange 2s ending, No Way Home, Ironheart, Wandavision, Agatha All Along, it could have weaved into everything way more cohesively than Doom imo.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/19/2026, 7:05 PM

User Comment Image
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 5/19/2026, 7:17 PM
The show was fine at best, but the finale was really good out of nowhere. It was basically the reverse of a lot of other MCU shows that have been decent until the finale

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder