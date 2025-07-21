Kevin Feige Confirms Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto Factors Into Future MCU Plans

Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto debuted in Ironheart but the character is infamous for a certain deal made with everyone's favorite Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler.

By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Source: GamesRadar

After tons of fans created rumors, the evil Marvel supervillain finally made his debut in the Disney+ TV series Ironheart.

But according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Mephisto's appearance there is just the start of the character's MCU journey.

"He was never part of WandaVision. We've talked about that. Matt's talked about that. Jack Schaefer's talk about that. He was never part of WandaVision," Feige explained to GamesRadar.com.

He added, "But the enthusiasm with which he was theorised on that was certainly cool and fun to watch. And he's another character that, pre-MCU, would have been hard to do. He's a devil. How do you do that character? But he's a formative character. He was a big part of Thanos' storyline in the comics. So again, now that he's here, the potential is clear."

When pressed to unequivocally confirm Mephisto's return, Feige simply gave a definitive, "Yes."

While Feige mentioned Thanos' connection to Mephisto, there's another Marvel character that also has big ties- Spider-Man.

With Tom Holland's wall-crawler now operating in a world that has forgotten him, perhaps he'll be sorely tempted to make a deal with the devil?

Following the memory-erasing spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which wiped all traces of Peter Parker from everyone’s minds, the web-slinger is now navigating a much more traditional, street-level existence, one that aligns more closely with his classic comic book roots.

Stripped of his connections to the Avengers and the resources once provided by Tony Stark, Peter is now truly on his own.

This marks a stark shift from the version of the character first introduced into the MCU under Iron Man’s mentorship, and sets the stage for a more grounded, self-reliant Spider-Man moving forward.

Spider-Man’s current status in the MCU draws clear parallels to the controversial 2007 One More Day storyline from the comics.

In that arc, a desperate Peter Parker makes a deal with Mephisto to save a dying Aunt May, agreeing, alongside Mary Jane Watson, to have their marriage completely erased from existence.

Much like in No Way Home, the storyline deals with everyone forgetting key details about Peter Parker and depicts a wall-crawler that's willing to sacrifice personal happiness for the greater good. While not quite the same situation, the parallels are certainly there.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Mephisto and Spider-Man cross paths in the MCU.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2025, 1:46 PM
He was good as Mephisto, seems weird to introduce him in IronHeart of all projects though🤷🏾‍♂️
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/21/2025, 1:51 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - yeah I liked him too. Cohen is great at that creepy weird style. can't wait to see him in full demon form
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/21/2025, 2:12 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I'm always a big fun of comedic actors taking on serious roles, but him being in Ironheart though is like them taunting fans since how many mid shows have they released when they could've easily given us a ghost rider series
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2025, 2:13 PM
@NonPlayerC - Yeah, I know they gave a glimpse with the spoon reflection during the restaurant scene, but I really hope he goes all out when they introduce the Midnight Suns.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/21/2025, 2:40 PM
@Matchesz - it was obviously thought out, iron heart needed a draw. I wasn't a big fan of the show, it was alright but I didn't like the characters except the AI girl. Wish they'd have been more true to the comics with hood. they still could have had dormommus control over him switched mephisto's but still had him be attacked by a demon, think he kills it, and then Mephisto slowly take control over him when he takes the demons cloak, instead of just making a bargain. I know Mephisto is a deal maker but it would have made Parker more interesting.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2025, 1:47 PM
i never watched the show nor will I, but I know that he was best character in it souly becuase of his name.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/21/2025, 2:04 PM
The problem with having Peter make a deal with Mephisto at this stage is it would be Peter's like 10th terrible decision in the MCU. I know he's not perfect but at some point they're just portraying him as dumb.
grif
grif - 7/21/2025, 2:11 PM
whatever

reboot the mcu
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 2:45 PM
@grif - they will with the secret wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 2:23 PM
Sweet!!.

I would love if he becomes the big bad of the supernatural corner of the MCU for now…

Anyway , hopefully he comes back sooner then later since I enjoyed SCB’s performance as the character!!.
Sicario
Sicario - 7/21/2025, 2:33 PM
So we're good with modern day open nazis in our entertainment? Interesting
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 2:49 PM
Did anyone else see the leaked first steps drinking cup?
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2025, 2:55 PM
He was probably meant to be the villain of strange academy property. But I doubt we are getting that show. So he will be somewhere else smarter like midnight sons

