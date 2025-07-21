Kevin Feige Confirms Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto Factors Into Future MCU Plans

After tons of fans created rumors, the evil Marvel supervillain finally made his debut in the Disney+ TV series Ironheart.

But according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Mephisto's appearance there is just the start of the character's MCU journey.

"He was never part of WandaVision. We've talked about that. Matt's talked about that. Jack Schaefer's talk about that. He was never part of WandaVision," Feige explained to GamesRadar.com.

He added, "But the enthusiasm with which he was theorised on that was certainly cool and fun to watch. And he's another character that, pre-MCU, would have been hard to do. He's a devil. How do you do that character? But he's a formative character. He was a big part of Thanos' storyline in the comics. So again, now that he's here, the potential is clear."

When pressed to unequivocally confirm Mephisto's return, Feige simply gave a definitive, "Yes."

We need more Mephisto… but in his real form! What do you think?#Ironheart pic.twitter.com/SnQfYznzNJ — MCU Portal (@MCU_Portal) July 12, 2025

While Feige mentioned Thanos' connection to Mephisto, there's another Marvel character that also has big ties- Spider-Man.

With Tom Holland's wall-crawler now operating in a world that has forgotten him, perhaps he'll be sorely tempted to make a deal with the devil?

Following the memory-erasing spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which wiped all traces of Peter Parker from everyone’s minds, the web-slinger is now navigating a much more traditional, street-level existence, one that aligns more closely with his classic comic book roots.

Stripped of his connections to the Avengers and the resources once provided by Tony Stark, Peter is now truly on his own.

This marks a stark shift from the version of the character first introduced into the MCU under Iron Man’s mentorship, and sets the stage for a more grounded, self-reliant Spider-Man moving forward.

Spider-Man’s current status in the MCU draws clear parallels to the controversial 2007 One More Day storyline from the comics.

In that arc, a desperate Peter Parker makes a deal with Mephisto to save a dying Aunt May, agreeing, alongside Mary Jane Watson, to have their marriage completely erased from existence.

Much like in No Way Home, the storyline deals with everyone forgetting key details about Peter Parker and depicts a wall-crawler that's willing to sacrifice personal happiness for the greater good. While not quite the same situation, the parallels are certainly there.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Mephisto and Spider-Man cross paths in the MCU.