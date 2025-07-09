IRONHEART: Marvel Studios Unveils New Official Look At Sacha Baron Cohen As Mephisto

IRONHEART: Marvel Studios Unveils New Official Look At Sacha Baron Cohen As Mephisto

Now that the cat is well and truly out of the bag, Marvel Studios has unveiled an official look at Sacha Baron Cohen as the villainous Mephisto in Ironheart...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

There were rumors that Sacha Baron Cohen had joined the MCU as Mephisto even before Ironheart entered production over 4 years ago, but Marvel Studios never actually made his casting official, and still managed to make his debut in the season finale feel like a pretty big deal.

As expected, the demonic sorcerer turns out to be the one who provided The Hood with his powerful cloak, but when Riri Williams defeats her former ally, Mephisto sets his eye on the budding hero instead.

After a sit-down, Williams strikes a Faustian bargain with "The Devil," with her friend Natalie resurrected in exchange for... her soul? That appears to be the implication, though what this means for Ironheart's "superhero" status moving forward remains to be seen.

Marvel has now shared a new look at Cohen as Mephisto (only in human form, unfortunately) in a brief outtake video. We also have a new teaser spotlighting shots from all six episodes.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launched on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/9/2025, 1:23 PM
This *almost* makes me want to watch this show...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2025, 1:31 PM
Mephisto AND Cohen wasted ...Hope we can see him in Ghost Raider or Doomsday but IronHeart was an ICONIC bummer
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2025, 1:38 PM
Sacha was so good in the role , perfectly charismatic yet sinister so I hope we see him sooner again then later!!.

Anyway , I liked this series and hope it does get a S2 atleast so they can atleast deal with the fallout of the ending if not anything else.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/9/2025, 1:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 100% have to deal with that fall out. Too bad it didn’t come out a couple years ago because with secret wars and doomsday on the horizon, I feel like a lot will be put on the back burner
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/9/2025, 1:39 PM
Marvel needs to stop
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2025, 1:39 PM
Laridian
Laridian - 7/9/2025, 1:45 PM
Good show and SBC is perfectly cast.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/9/2025, 1:48 PM
The MCU dropping the ball on iconic villains since Phase 1

Also the lack of Borat memes is truly a crime, I really guess nobody watched the show, which is wild considering how watched and memed The Acolyte was

