RUMOR: Marvel Studios' Plans For Mephisto Revealed, Along With Big Updates On Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, More

Some very exciting details about Marvel Studios' plans for Midnight Sons have been revealed, including the projects that will lead into the movie and what exactly Mephisto has planned for the MCU...

By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

In the season finale of Ironheart, Marvel Studios finally introduced the MCU's version of Mephisto. Played by Sacha Baron Cohen, he was revealed as the one who'd given Parker Robbins his Hood and ultimately acquired Riri Williams' soul in exchange for the resurrection of her long-dead best friend, Natalie.

The series ended with a post-credits scene suggesting that Parker planned to seek Wong's help to regain what he'd lost, and The Cosmic Circus has now shared some insights into what all this might be leading to.

According to their sources, the idea is to eventually adapt "Damnation," a 2018 storyline revolving around the Midnight Sons. That iteration of the team was comprised of Blade, Ghost Rider, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and Doctor Voodoo.

During the 4-issue event, Mephisto took over Las Vegas, creating Hell on Earth. In doing so, he transformed the Avengers into his demonic, Ghost Rider-like slaves, forcing Wong to assemble a new Midnight Sons to stop the villain before he takes over the world. Mephisto is ultimately defeated when Johnny Blaze sacrifices himself, though only after he's enlisted the help of an army of Multiversal Ghost Riders.

It sounds like Marvel Studios plans to start laying the groundwork for this in several upcoming projects, including Blade. The long-delayed movie's planned villain, Mia Goth's Lilith, is described as "one of the potential rivals to Mephisto by the time the events of Damnation come to pass."

The site adds, "Other projects currently being developed within the Midnight Sons storyline include a continuation to Werewolf by Night, with the goal of bringing in Jack Russell, Elsa Bloodstone, and Man-Thing back into the MCU; a Moon Knight sequel where Marc Spector and Steven Grant would be forced to solve a mystery that would eventually bring them face-to-face with the third personality, Jake Lockley."

"And a Strange Academy storyline featuring Wong and America Chavez," the piece continues, "along with some other mystical characters yet to be revealed, some of which we have already met in Ironheart, such as Zelma Stanton and The Hood."

As you might expect, the idea is for this storyline to culminate in a Midnight Sons movie. Before that, though, if Strange Academy does happen, it's reportedly set to introduce Runaways and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man character, Nico Minoru.

We also have some additional intel on Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider plans. It's already been widely reported that he'll make his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, and the site claims to have learned that the studio "is currently focusing on the Johnny Blaze version of the character, as well as other notable demons such as Mephisto’s son, Blackheart, and Chthon."

For what it's worth, @MyTimeToShineH is also reporting that, "Mephisto will return in 3 upcoming MCU projects."

So, if this all pans out, exciting times lie ahead for the supernatural corner of the MCU. Marvel Studios has teased it in the Multiverse Saga with Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Agatha All Along, and now Ironheart, but fully embracing the concept moving forward feels like a smart move.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Latverian
Latverian - 7/10/2025, 9:04 AM
Damnation sounds hell of a lot like Elbaph.

iykyk
Vigor
Vigor - 7/10/2025, 9:07 AM
Kind of news I like to hear
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/10/2025, 9:11 AM
Chthon should have been introduced three years ago in Dr. Strange 2 and been the super-villain of the film -- instead of Wanda. Horrible writing on DS2 that set the MCU back. Not Sam Raimi's fault of what otherwise was a well-crafted film.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/10/2025, 9:38 AM
@GeneralZod - True, but if they now intro Chthon fully and retcon style show how much influence he has had throughout Wanda's life like versions of the comics then...

...as in the book alone wasn't enough reasons for what happened for many and doesn't excuse what she did in Westview prior to getting the Darkhold (again, the mental trauma issues were not enough for many). Adding in the source accurate aspect that she was born on Mnt Wundagore and Chthon latched onto her at birth (hence the chaos magic) that can give greater credibility to START a redemption arc even if the joins the Brotherhood as an antihero first.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/10/2025, 9:12 AM
Cannot wait to build up anticipation for mephisto again for the next 3 years for a split second reflection of him in someone’s hub cap. So excited
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/10/2025, 9:16 AM
This will be interesting if they get to it
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2025, 9:40 AM
They've forgotten how to make money haven't they?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 9:40 AM
Sweet if true!!.

I enjoyed Sacha’s Mephisto for the screen time he had in the Ironheart finale , he was charismatic & sinister which was perfect imo so if he becomes a somewhat recurring figure in the near future in order to build to him being the big bad for the Supernatural corner then I’m down for that.

?si=oDeo5K1QyEtM8nDU

I hope the rumor of them developing more stories for WWBN and Moon Knight are true because I liked both and want to see more of them aswell!!.

