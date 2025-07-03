Who Is Mephisto, The MCU's Newest Villain? 5 Things You Need To Know About Sacha Baron Cohen's Big Bad

The secret is out: Marvel Studios has officially introduced Mephisto, a character fans have been demanding to see since WandaVision's release in 2021 (and to Kevin Feige's credit, Sacha Baron Cohen was cast and shot his scenes for Ironheart in 2022).

The villain gets a decent amount of screentime in the Ironheart finale and is quickly established as a terrifyingly powerful threat. He now has Riri Williams' soul in his grasp, and no doubt has more sinister plans for the MCU's best and brightest.

While Mephisto's name often comes up in conversation, he's not the most well-known villain, and many of you might not be familiar with his origins, powers, and most noteworthy relationships—with heroes and villains—on the page. Well, now you have a full breakdown.

5. Mephisto's Origin Story

Mephisto doesn't have a definitive origin story as such, no great surprise when honesty isn't exactly one of his defining features. One version claims that, four billion years ago, Mephisto was little more than a maggot-laying fly which witnessed the fall of a Celestial.

There's also an account suggesting that after Atum/the Demogorge attacked Earth's demons, humanity inadvertently created a new line of demons, formed by their darkest desires. It was then that Mephisto was born as the most evil of them all.

Yet another story claims that when the primordial entity known as Nemesis tried to create life, it inadvertently made evil creatures (one of which became Mephisto). Horrified by what it had brought into existence, Nemesis died by suicide, and its remains became the Infinity Stones.

