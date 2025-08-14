PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Ties To Wider DCU; First Clip Pits Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Ties To Wider DCU; First Clip Pits Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker

The first clip from Peacemaker season 2 sees Christopher Smith taking on his Multiversal doppelgänger, and things get bloody fast. John Cena, meanwhile, has teased the show's importance to the wider DCU.

By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 05:08 AM EST
While Peacemaker season 2 won't deliver the DCEU/DCU crossover many fans imagined when that first teaser trailer dropped, John Cena has assured fans that the series is a big part of the wider DCU narrative. 

In a red carpet interview, the WWE Superstar was asked how this batch of episodes will "top" its predecessor. "You know what, I don’t think it’s about topping the last one," Cena explained. "I think it’s about, especially in the perspective of James [Gunn], and I’m speaking for somebody else now, but I think it’s about furthering the narrative, instead of stand-alone properties."

Explaining that all these movies and TV shows are now "connected," Cena continued, "So, you saw as Peacemaker show up in Superman, and I think what you see in Season 2 is just a forward of that narrative, that whole DCU through line...it also has a lot with the DCU going forward."

Peacemaker made a cameo appearance in Superman, and we know that characters like Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl will appear. How important the series will be to the DCU beyond that remains to be seen, as it's hard to imagine Gunn introducing the franchise's big bad, for example, in an R-Rated story like this one.

Still, with the Multiverse back in play, who knows what surprises are going to be in store for us when Peacemaker returns to HBO Max next week.

You can hear more from Cena in the player below. 

Cena also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, bringing the first clip from Peacemaker season 2 with him. In that (it starts at the 1:40 mark), we see the DCU's Christopher Smith squaring off with his Multiversal doppelgänger. 

Their battle starts in the other Peacemaker's world, and continues into the pocket dimension that grants the former Task Force X member access to 99 different realities.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

SirReginald
SirReginald - 8/14/2025, 5:29 AM
Looking forward to it. Cue the negative nerdrotics...

