WEAPONS: Warner Bros. Considering A Prequel Focusing On Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys - SPOILERS

WEAPONS: Warner Bros. Considering A Prequel Focusing On Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys - SPOILERS

Though the news has been met with a mixed response, Warner Bros. is mulling over the idea of a Weapons prequel that would reveal more of Aunt Gladys' backstory...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Zach Cregger's Weapons has been performing very well at the box office (it's already approaching $100 million worldwide on a $38M budget) after an overwhelmingly positive critical response, so it probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn that the studio is mulling over the idea of a follow-up.

THR has heard that a prequel that would focus on Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan) is "on the table" at Warner Bros., though we don't know if there are plans in place to develop it just yet.

"Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. and New Line, home of Weapons, are already talking with Cregger about making a prequel exploring the origin story of the strange aunt who suddenly arrives in town."

Weapons plays out from the perspective of several characters, including teacher Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), distraught parent Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), and Alex (Cary Christopher), the only child from Gandy's classroom that didn't go on an early-morning jog.

Alex is forced to do the bidding of his Aunt Gladys, who turns out to be the powerful witch behind the children's disappearance and all manner of other ghastly goings on in the town.

Originally, Aunt Gladys was going to be a POV character, with a chapter dedicated to revealing a little more of her backstory. However, Cregger ultimately decided to cut it to keep the running time down.

Cregger will next tackle a Resident Evil reboot, and has several other irons in the fire, including his sci-fi film, Flood, and a (potential) DC Studios project focusing on Batman's villains, Henchman. So, even if the studio does decide to move forward with the prequel, who knows when Cregger would be free to direct it.

What do you make of this idea? Would you like to see a Weapons prequel focusing on Gladys?

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Sommerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Funko Pops Reveal Some Potentially Major SPOILERS For Pennywise The Clown
Related:

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Funko Pops Reveal Some Potentially Major SPOILERS For Pennywise The Clown
DEXTER: RESSURECTION Offers A Clear Metaphorical Lens For Addict's Anonymous With A Fellowship (SPOILERS)
Recommended For You:

DEXTER: RESSURECTION Offers A Clear Metaphorical Lens For Addict's Anonymous With A Fellowship (SPOILERS)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/13/2025, 5:08 PM
I liked Weapons, but this is definitely not necessary.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/13/2025, 5:08 PM
I thought Weapons sucked.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/13/2025, 5:08 PM
This movie was...interesting. I loved it...but my theaters vibes were...interesting as well. Glad it's doing well! Hope Cregger keeps up the great work.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/13/2025, 5:09 PM
Also, it's billshit because of the end of Weapons.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/13/2025, 5:10 PM
Aunt Gladys is EXACTLY what ruined the film for me.

It started very strong and promising and I was expecting some really good high concept plot twist.

Instead, they give us the IT clown treatment with a generic villain like her?
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/13/2025, 5:12 PM
I watched spoiler review of weapons say to myself that’s Mel Gibson movie trailer doesn’t say show it villian is witch sucks kids lifo force stay young live longer ?si=U7sTT97lTPiGVuhi

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder