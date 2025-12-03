RUSH HOUR 4 Reportedly Considered A “Terrible Idea,” As Massive $100 Million Budget Is Revealed

A new report detailing the behind-the-scenes of Rush Hour 4 has come out, claiming that the film is seen as a bad move by many in the industry.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 03, 2025 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Puck (via ActioNewz.com)

The entertainment industry was taken by surprise last month when it was revealed that Rush Hour 4, the long-in-development chapter in the action-comedy series, was officially moving forward. This occurred following a report claiming that Donald Trump had asked Larry Ellison, the father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, to revive the property with another installment. 

X-Men: The Last Stand helmer Brett Ratner is set to return behind the director's chair, after helming all three previous installments. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, on the other hand, are expected to reprise their roles as James Carter and Yan Naing Lee, respectively. Now, new information has come out regarding the project, which appears to not be perceived as a good move for some. In a new report detailing the behind-the-scenes of the upcoming feature, Puck stated that many Hollywood figures see Rush Hour 4 as a "terrible idea." 

The outlet further said that Paramount attached itself only as a distributor to avoid criticism regarding its involvement in the project. While Brett Ratner is said to have long hoped for Rush Hour 4 to be his next directorial effort, many studios reportedly passed on it—including Paramount. Per Puck, one of the executives who rejected the film when Ratner was shopping it around called it a "geriatric money play."

The movie is reportedly seen as a financial risk for those within the industry, particularly given its $100 million budget. According to Puck, the film will have a massive $100 million budget, which will be partially covered by Saudi Arabia. In the original announcement, Variety stated that Paramount would not handle the movie's marketing costs. Puck's Kim Masters revealed a text communication she had with the Tower Heist director, who informed her that, "The budget is over 100m."

Rush Hour was a relatively successful franchise. The first film made $244 million; Rush Hour 2 then made $347 million, while Rush Hour 3 brought in $256 million. However, it's been 18 years since the last installment in the series released. By the time Rush Hour 4 comes out, the project will likely be 20 years removed from its predecessor. As such, it's difficult to estimate whether the movie will find an audience once it releases. 

Puck also spoke to a studio executive who previously worked with Ratner. According to him, Rush Hour 4 could end up working, but still cautioned that the gap between installments makes things more complicated to assess: 

"There are certain franchises that are dead and gone and finished, but I think the passage of a significant amount of time between installments does change the calculus." Per the executive, the answer lies in whether or not, "there's reason to believe people still have fond feelings about characters. 'Does the global audience care?' is a different question."

Rush Hour 4 does not currently have a release date. 

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
Irregular
Irregular - 12/3/2025, 7:28 PM
Not like "Sleeping in Chief" is going to be awake to watch it anyways. So I don't see a point.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/3/2025, 7:29 PM
These budgets are ridiculous
Irregular
Irregular - 12/3/2025, 7:38 PM
@thedrudo - Promise you both Chris Rock & Jackie Chan combined is over $35 million.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/3/2025, 7:33 PM
The budget shouldn't be anymore than 50 million

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MuadDib
MuadDib - 12/3/2025, 7:37 PM
It’s a mistake to make movies bc those in power are fond of certain franchises. Unless the story makes sense they should not be moving forward. Very few movies can come back 20 years later and still capture the audiences attention. Top Gun is a great example of the very rare types of movies that can. Plus they didn’t just push out a turd. If RH4 was passed on previously it was for a reason
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/3/2025, 7:39 PM
Two semi-retired actors and nostalgia, does not require 100 mill.🤣
Irregular
Irregular - 12/3/2025, 7:41 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Bro Chris Rock literally made $25 million plus 40% of the box office for Rush Hour 3. YES. I promise you, this shit requires $100 million.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/3/2025, 7:42 PM
Oh [frick] right off with this bullshit.

“Rush Hour 4 is a terrible idea”? Are you lot [frick]ing serious? With half the garbage that’s been dumped into cinemas over the last few years, this is the one you’re calling a risk?

Rush Hour is a proven franchise. First film made $244M, second blew up with $347M, third still pulled $256M, and that’s without any of today’s global streaming leverage or viral marketing. Tucker and Chan still have global name power, and with the right [frick]ing script, a smart comedy director, and some modern punch, this could easily slap.

And don’t even start with the “geriatric money play” bollocks, the same people green lighting tired reboots and $200M blue-CGI-flop-fests are now acting like Rush Hour’s the problem? Nah mate, hypocrites.

And yeah, Trump might’ve whispered the idea to Ellison, who gives a [frick]? Good ideas can come from weird places. Doesn’t make the project invalid. If anything, it’s Hollywood being exposed again: quick to talk “inclusion” and “nostalgia,” but panicking the second a legacy franchise with Black and Asian leads dares to make a comeback.

Give us a good writer. Tight direction. Real chemistry. And Rush Hour 4 will [frick]ing explode. Don’t let the industry bullshit fool you, fans do still care about Carter and Lee.

For [frick]s Sake
Mongrol
Mongrol - 12/3/2025, 7:43 PM


Ratner equivalent of The Epstein Ballroom
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/3/2025, 7:44 PM
I swear just before the pandemic everybody wanted Rush Hour 4 but now its a “bad idea” cause its backed by Trump. This is why we cant have good things. Ben Stiller says we cant get away with Tropic Thunder today but ironically probably one of those in the industry against this. These people will twist themselves into a pretzel
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/3/2025, 7:47 PM
@Matchesz - It's not because of Trump. It's because of the bloated budget, the risk, and the geriatric cast

