"He Was A Diva": GAME OF THRONES Star Natalie Dormer Reveals The Co-Star She Definitely Doesn't Miss

&quot;He Was A Diva&quot;: GAME OF THRONES Star Natalie Dormer Reveals The Co-Star She Definitely Doesn't Miss

A resurfaced interview with Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer sees the actress reveal the co-star she has no love for and certainly doesn't miss: King Tommen Baratheon's pet feline, Ser Pounce...

Dec 03, 2025
Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones from 2012 - 2016, and appeared in Seasons 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The character's story reached an explosive end when Qyburn, on Cersei Lannister's orders, ignited wildfire beneath the Sept, killing hundreds. 

The Captain America: The First Avenger actress departed Westeros before Game of Thrones' hugely divisive final season. However, in a resurfaced interview with Vanity Fair (shared this week by TVLine.com and since published on SFFGazette.com), Dormer revealed the co-star she was glad to say goodbye to. 

"I don't want to see that cat ever again," she said of Ser Pounce, a.k.a. King Tommen Baratheon's pet feline. "He was a diva. He was nothing but trouble! He kept upstaging Dean [-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen], and myself."

"He wouldn't do as he was told. That's just cats for you. I don't know if the direwolves are as bad," the actress continued, echoing remarks made by co-showrunner David Benioff in 2019. 

"Cersei hated the name 'Ser Pounce' so much she could not allow him to survive," he joked. "So she came up with her most diabolical [execution]. Ser Pounce's death was so horrible we couldn't even put it on the air."

Co-showrunner D.B. Weiss later added, "If you buy the super-extended, super-charged Game of Thrones box set that comes out, the death of Ser Pounce will be in there. Just one whole episode devoted to the death of Ser Pounce."

Dormer's remarks are all in good fun, of course, but there is an old saying in Hollywood about never working with animals or children. 

As a standalone eighty-minute piece of television, the Game of Thrones finale certainly wasn't that bad. However, like Lost, The Sopranos, and so many other great TV shows before it, the series' legacy will be tarnished by a divisive and disappointing ending, which continues to haunt its stars in interviews to this day. 

With so many fan theories and such a great deal of excitement surrounding the final six episodes, it was always going to be tough for Benioff and Weiss to deliver a finale that was to everyone's liking. Campaigns for Season 8 to be remade have, somewhat unsurprisingly, gone nowhere. 

Since Game of Thrones ended, HBO has launched House of the Dragon and will follow that with Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. There's been nowhere near as much controversy with those, and each is set to continue through 2028. 

"You always hope everyone’s going to love anything you do, and it would’ve been great if 100% of people loved it, but they didn’t," Benioff acknowledged last year. "You can get so bogged down in public opinion that you spend your whole life googling things and trying to find people who felt one way or the other way."

Addressing how fans have reacted in person, Weiss shared, "There’s an underlying decency when people acknowledge you as a person and vice versa. There’s something that happens in the transition from human interaction to online that pushes things in a specifically aggro direction."

Let us know your thoughts on how Game of Thrones ended in the comments section.

krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/3/2025, 2:09 PM
Slow. News. Day.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/3/2025, 2:10 PM
You pretty much just have to film the cat a bunch and then frame a narrative around what you filmed the cat doing.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/3/2025, 2:18 PM
@IAmAHoot - like any good children's show.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 12/3/2025, 2:13 PM
So she crossed feline?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/3/2025, 2:16 PM
@BrainySleep - I can help escort you out the door...
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/3/2025, 2:24 PM
@BrainySleep - You can see yourself Meow-t.
cubrn
cubrn - 12/3/2025, 2:17 PM
The clickiest of bait in all the land of clickbait
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/3/2025, 2:18 PM
Anyone watch "the Rats: a Witcher Tale??

NO?
I didn't think so! 🤣

Just saw it was a thing on Netflix.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 12/3/2025, 2:19 PM
Ha. Well played, Wilding.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 12/3/2025, 2:19 PM
Clickbait Article be Clickbaiting.

I'm shocked there wasn't an AI image available of Natalie Dormer arguing with Peter Dinklage just to further juice it.

You guys are slacking.
Luigi
Luigi - 12/3/2025, 2:24 PM
For clickbat, this was actually kinda funny
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/3/2025, 2:37 PM
April Fools is 4 months away.
boogiefett
boogiefett - 12/3/2025, 2:37 PM
Shame on this site - has it stooped this low and me with it for clicking
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/3/2025, 2:57 PM
Shame on me.

