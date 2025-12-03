New A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Poster Finds Dunk & Egg On A "Journey Far From The Throne"

HBO has released a new poster for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, giving us another look at Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, aka "Dunk," and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, the secret Targaryen prince Aegon, aka "Egg."

Though not confirmed, a new trailer is expected to release at some point this week.

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, will also star Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country) as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel (The Crown) as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Tanselle, Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen) as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell (Fargo) as Maekar Targaryen.

This show will be much smaller in scale than both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, and will even ditch the iconic opening sequence.

"All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence," co-creator Ira Parker told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview “The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi’s score is orchestral and large and beautiful. That's not really Dunk’s M.O. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him.”

Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the story takes place over 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the adventures of "Dunk," a.k.a. the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Duncan the Tall, and "Egg," the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official series description reads.

Claffey, an Irish actor and former Connacht Rugby player, made his stage debut at Dublin's Abbey Theatre in A Whistle in the Dark by Tom Murphy. He went on to appear in 2022's Bad Sisters and Wreck, and has a role lined up opposite Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These. 9-year-old Ansell began his acting career at the age of 4 on ITV's Emmerdale, and his other credits include Sky's thriller series The Midwich Cuckoos, and Netflix's comedy film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. He will also appear in The Moor, Channel 4's Hullraisers, and Robin and The Hood.

Martin has previously confirmed that season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will adapt the first of his three novellas, 1998's The Hedge Knight, with plans to focus on 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight in future seasons if the show continues.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres inJanuary. House of the Dragon will soon return for its third and penultimate season next summer