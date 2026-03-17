Doctor Doom Returns In This June's CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 After Vanishing In ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM

This June, Avengers: Armageddon promises to change the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for a new age. The upcoming event series by writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz spins directly out of Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's run of Captain America, which also kicks off a new arc in June with issue #12.

In recent months, we've seen Captain America accompany the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D. into Latveria to maintain order in Doom's absence. However, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a. the Red Hulk, is determined to enact revenge on Latveria, and his actions have dire repercussions, both for Captain America and the world.

As the world—and a new team of Avengers—unites against Red Hulk in Avengers: Armageddon, Captain America finds himself enlisted in a startling war against his will, serving at the behest of Victor Von Doom.

Yes, the villain is set to return, despite not being seen since his fall in last year's One World Under Doom (where it appeared that he'd died after sacrificing his life and power as Sorcerer Supreme to save Valeria Richards).

In Captain America #12, Doom needs Cap's help for his most ambitious plan ever, "in a shocking arc that continues to boldly redefine Captain America and Doctor Doom's dynamic and serves as a key companion piece to Avengers: Armageddon."

Here's the official description of the comic:

After S.H.I.E.L.D.’s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since One World Under Doom, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward Armageddon!

Zdarsky said of the issue, "I love writing Doom. After my first arc with him and Cap, I knew I needed them to meet again! Their dynamic is incredibly fun, and this encounter will change both characters for a very long time!"

It's not hugely surprising that Doom is coming back this summer, as Robert Downey Jr. will play Victor in December's Avengers: Doomsday. While Avengers: Armageddon isn't set to reboot the Marvel Universe, the plan is reportedly to completely reimagine the team in its aftermath.

Check out Schiti's main Captain America #12 cover below, along with a variant cover by Cory Smith, and stay tuned for updates as we have them.