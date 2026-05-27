Midnight X-Men #1 First Look Reveals Mutants Who Hunger For Blood In New Horror Universe

Midnight X-Men #1 First Look Reveals Mutants Who Hunger For Blood In New Horror Universe

The recently revealed creator-driven Midnight Universe initiative reimagines iconic heroes in nightmarish new incarnations, and a first look at Jonathan Hickman's Midnight X-Men is here.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2026 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The light had its turn. Now, following up on the reveal of the all-new, all-terrifying Midnight Universe, Marvel has pulled back the curtain on the first look inside the debut series, Midnight X-Men.

From writer Jonathan Hickman (House of X, Ultimate Spider-Man) and artist Matteo Della Fonte (Nova: Centurion), the series promises to put a bloody new spin on the Marvel Universe's merry mutants. Along with Della Fonte's interior artwork, we have a first look at a movie homage variant cover by Björn Barends.

Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and Kev Walker (Infernal Hulk) and Midnight Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Infernal Hulk) and Scie Tronc are also on the way, but have yet to be fully revealed.

Here's the official description for Midnight X-Men #1:

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE!

The clock strikes midnight and it’s the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire.

Blockbuster comic book writer Jonathan Hickman returns to the X-Men with a hunger for blood as this new world of terror reimagines the heroes of the Marvel Universe!

Jordan D. White, senior editor of the series, said, "We were very keen to have Matteo on this series, and we have not been disappointed. His storytelling is so good, and he is absolutely nailing every aspect of Jonathan’s script. I could not be more thrilled to be working on shaping the Midnight line. Everyone has been cut loose and is truly firing on all cylinders. I cannot wait for everyone to see these books."

Discussing his return to the X-Men to deliver another visionary reinvention of mutantkind, Hickman said, "I’m so enthusiastic about this project—it’s the most excited I’ve been in years. The conceit of Midnight X-Men aligns perfectly with the kind of stories I like to tell. It has a rich, open-ended mythology that equally mixes old and new ideas into something that feels both familiar and original."

Check out this first look at Midnight X-Men #1 below, and stay tuned for more on Midnight Fantastic Four and Midnight Spider-Man in the coming weeks. 

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MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
Cover by DIKE RUAN
Movie Homage Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 8/5

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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