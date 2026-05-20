Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Revealed: Ravage Debuts In "Biggest Issue" In Spider-History

The countdown to one of the biggest milestones in comic book history has officially begun. This September, Marvel Comics will proudly present the 1000th issue of Amazing Spider-Man, and the company is pulling out all the stops to "make it one of the grandest comics it’s ever published."

It's been revealed today that Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far and a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run.

Then, the giant-sized spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors. The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, and Marcos Martin.

Plus, making his Marvel Comics debut is Alien: Earth and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley!

Further details will be revealed in the weeks ahead, but we have a first look at John Romita Jr.'s main cover, which unites the iconic Spidey artist with acclaimed artist Paolo Rivera for the first time, along with a variant cover by Pepe Larraz that teases the debut of the new supervillain, Ravage. Based on what's been happening in recent months, we'd bet on this being the alter-ego of Peter Parker's mysterious cousin, Mr. Crane.

Believed to be the son of Ben or May Parker (perhaps both), Crane, who is potentially being introduced as a new baddie in Spidey's rogues gallery, is certainly intriguing. Is that big enough for an issue like Amazing Spider-Man #1000? For fans hoping it would feature the reunion of Peter and Mary Jane Watson, probably not.

"Writing Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has stirred up a lot of emotions for me, but gratitude is chief among them," Kelly said. "It's a true honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Spidey's legacy with a huge milestone like this. And special bonus - we get to introduce a new villain? Amazing."

"Ravage is layered and complex and mysterious, and I can't wait to unleash him on the readers with this monumental issue!"

Stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man #1000 in the coming weeks and months.

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It’s one of Spider-Man’s most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

Written by JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, JOHN ROMITA JR. PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, STUART IMMONEN & MORE!

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/16