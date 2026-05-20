Masters Of The Universe Final Trailer Pits He-Man Against Skeletor And Reveals More Of Eternia

Following hugely positive social media reactions from critics, the final trailer for Masters of the Universe has been released. After reflecting on the franchise's incredible legacy, the action soon shifts to some eye-popping visuals that pay homage to the classic cartoon.

From He-Man's battle with Skeletor to a gorgeous shot of the hero atop Battle Cat, this is a real fan-pleasing sneak peek. Even some previously overlooked supporting characters get the chance to shine, with a fun interaction between Man-At-Arms and Mekaneck among the highlights.

There was initially a lot of scepticism surrounding plans to reboot Masters of the Universe, but fans have clearly warmed to this take on Eternia since those first set photos did the rounds, showing He-Man on Earth in, oh, the horror, a pink shirt.

Helping matters is the fact that every frame in this trailer suggests the movie has been made with fans in mind. Now, with the curtain fully pulled back on what to expect, all signs point to this being one of the summer's best blockbusters.

"I knew what this movie needed to be, and tone was probably the most critical thing to get right," filmmaker Travis Knight recently explained. "In my experience, Masters of the Universe is something that’s fun. It’s playful. There is a degree of camp. There are aspects of it that are utterly ridiculous and silly. And yet I loved it when I was a kid, and I still love it."

"And so we took the world seriously, even though some aspects of it are patently ridiculous," he continued. "It was important to have a foot in each world so that we are telling a story that means something."

Knight added, "The thing about this universe and these characters is that it’s so rich, it’s dense, it’s got over 40 years of history and mythology, and so we really just scratch the surface of the kind of things you could do in this world. I feel very fortunate that I was able to get some of my favorites in there. Ram Man, Fisto, and Mekaneck."

"I really wanted to get Mer-Man in there. I couldn’t make it work. But if you look in the background, my prosthetics guy did me a solid. There’s a dude who looks exactly like Mer-Man wandering around in the crowd."

Check out the final trailer for Masters of the Universe in the players below (via Toonado.com).

Over 40 years ago… He saved his universe. He inspired a generation. Now, He-Man returns. Watch the final theatrical trailer for Masters Of The Universe - only in theaters June 5. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/EKgSfd6eZH — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) May 20, 2026

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.