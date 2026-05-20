The Boys Finale Spoilers: How The Ending Differs From The Comics (And Video Of Homelander vs. Butcher)

In today's series finale of The Boys, a depowered Billy Butcher and Homelander come to blows in the Oval Office. It doesn't take long for the former to gain the upper hand, and he savagely beats the villain into submission on live TV.

After Homelander offers to eat Butcher's "sh*t" and "suck [his] d*ck," the leader of The Boys drives his crowbar through the Supe's head and tears the top of it off. It's a fitting end for the despicable former leader of The Seven.

In the comics, the final battle between Butcher and Homelander also takes place in the Oval Office. However, in those, Black Noir is unmasked as a Homelander clone who, driven mad by not being allowed to kill the real deal—which is what he was created for—has committed almost all the atrocities the villain has been accused of (including raping Butcher's wife).

Homelander and Noir fight, and the latter emerges from the remains of the White House the victor after tearing Homelander apart with his bare hands. The military manages to bring Noir to his knees, and Butcher proceeds to cave his head in with his crowbar.

The TV Homelander dies in almost the same way, though the biggest difference is that Butcher doesn't remove his prefrontal cortex in the hope of removing and destroying Noir's memory of what happened to Becca.

Butcher's eventual demise is also a little darker on the page. In The Boys TV series, Butcher heads to Vought Tower and gets ready to unleash the Virus on the world, hoping to wipe out every Supe on the planet. Hughie intervenes and guns Billy down just as his finger slowly moves away from the trigger. He admits he'd have never stopped, though, and dies in his friend's arms.

Their final confrontation in the comics finds Butcher plotting to release a signal that will wipe out half the world's population and the genetic possibility of Supes being born. He then manipulates Hughie into killing him by pretending he'd killed his mentee's parents and dies with a smile on his face, finally at peace.

Below, you can watch the scenes from The Boys finale of Homelander and Butcher dying. Needless to say, both clips include major spoilers, as do the comparison panels from the comic book we've included.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming in its entirety on Prime Video.