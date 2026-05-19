The Boys Showrunner Dismisses Fan Backlash While Touting Record-Breaking Season 5 Viewership Figures

The Boys Showrunner Dismisses Fan Backlash While Touting Record-Breaking Season 5 Viewership Figures

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has dismissed the continued complaints from fans aimed at the Prime Video series, pointing to newly released figures that tout Season 5 as the most-watched season yet.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Ahead of tomorrow's series finale, The Boys' social media accounts are touting record-breaking ratings for Season 5. With more than 55 million viewers and counting, Season 5 is now the most-watched season in the show's history.

Streaming platforms have clever ways to fudge numbers like this, sometimes counting only a few minutes of viewership as a "viewer." Regardless, The Boys Season 5 is clearly a ratings success, despite continued complaints from fans. 

The Hollywood Reporter has shared some additional insights, revealing that The Boys' final season also ranks among the Top 10 most-viewed seasons of any Prime Video original series. 

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke spoke with the trade and pointed to these viewing numbers as apparent proof that there's nothing for him to be concerned about when it comes to the frequent criticisms (which have led to two Season 5 episodes being ranked as the show's worst on IMDb).

"I’ve gone through a journey when I first started to read everything — like on social media or online — and it starts to feel like that’s the whole universe, and it feels scary, and you have a pit in your stomach," Kripke said. "So then [you see the ratings and] you’re like, 'Oh, obviously, how many times do I have to relearn the lesson that the online world is not the actual world?'"

"[The online reaction is] a fraction of very loud, opinionated people, and God love them. They’re welcome to have that opinion," Kripke continued. "But it’s actually not reflecting what’s happening out in the world. And once I saw [the numbers], I calmed right down."

While Gen V has been cancelled after two seasons, Vought Rising is set to premiere on Prime Video next year and The Boys: Mexico remains in development. 

Whether Kripke is right to dismiss the complaints because of strong viewership is debatable. Ultimately, if week-to-week ratings have been strong and consistent, then it's clear that people are not tuning out. 

Still, a lot is riding on tomorrow's finale, and if it fails to stick the landing, it runs the risk of tainting The Boys' legacy.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/19/2026, 12:50 PM
Ignoring backlash and focusing on inflated numbers... Why does that seem familiar?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/19/2026, 1:20 PM
@InfinitePunches - how are they inflated?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/19/2026, 12:50 PM
Ask him to look at the viewership numbers for the final season of Game of thrones and then get back to us.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 12:57 PM
@HashTagSwagg - The most watched episode of the last 10 years is "The Iron Throne" which might be the worst episode of TV ever. Season 8 averaged 44 million viewers per EPISODE ffs. Squid Game's final season was also highly watched as was Stranger Things final season. This guy is a moron
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/19/2026, 12:53 PM
"So then [you see the ratings and] you’re like, 'Oh, obviously, how many times do I have to relearn the lesson that the online world is not the actual world?'" "[The online reaction is] a fraction of very loud, opinionated people, and God love them. They’re welcome to have that opinion," Kripke continued. "But it’s actually not reflecting what’s happening out in the world. And once I saw [the numbers], I calmed right down."

Does this moron know that just because a lot of people watch something, doesn't mean they like it? How much money did the Star Wars sequels make at the box office again? These inflated numbers literally mean nothing for a multitude of reasons.

1. I'm sure Amazon counts a few minutes watched a view
2. Viewership =/= Quality
3. Just because people are watching doesn't mean they like it
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/19/2026, 1:06 PM
@FireGunn - ok soupypoopy69
WingDing11
WingDing11 - 5/19/2026, 1:03 PM
The Boys S5 has been such a nice therapeutic reprieve after suffering through the sh*tshow which was Daredevil Born Again S2
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 1:09 PM
While I get what Kripke’s saying , viewership doesn’t automatically in my mind mean whether people are enjoying the season or not but moreso just that they are watching…

Now that could be for a myriad of reasons in that some are genuinely enjoying the season , some think it’s ok or just not enjoying it but want to see how it ends (you could include certain idiots hate watching too etc) but it’s not an indicator of “quality” which by itself is subjective I feel but I digress.

I have liked the season so far but atleast for me , it’s not The Boys at it’s most compelling or engaging usually since it does lack a certain sense of excitement or urgency thus far but hopefully the finale wraps up the show well on its own that lessens my momentary criticisms of it but we’ll see.

Anyway , fingers crossed and hoping for the best always!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/19/2026, 1:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - At the end of the day, his goal is to tell a story and he wants people to listen. Whether people are enjoying it or not is irrelevant if they are watching. That's all amazon cares about.

Howard Stern made an entire living under this philosophy and made alot of money.

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