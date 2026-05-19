Spider-Noir Final Trailer Finds Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly Back In Black For a Bonkers Adventure

Spider-Noir Final Trailer Finds Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly Back In Black For a Bonkers Adventure

Prime Video has released the final trailer for Spider-Noir, and with Nicolas Cage's web-slinger forced to suit up again, can he protect New York from Silvermane and his superpowered goons?

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By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

The final trailer for Spider-Noir has been released, and it's fair to say this will be a Spider-Man story like no other. Ben Reilly has walked away from his time as a hero, but is back in black and once again pulled into the fight in this upcoming 8-episode series.

Along the way, his wall-crawler faces all manner of weird villains for an eccentric, offbeat take on the Spider-Man mythos that may not be welcomed by some fans. After all, beyond the web-slinging, not much about Spider-Noir looks comic-accurate.

That aside, the trailer points to this being a fun ride, and the 62-year-old Nicolas Cage is clearly having a blast. The show's now-familiar tagline, "With no power comes no responsibility," is also put front and centre here.

During a recent interview, Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel was asked about seemingly veering so far away from what makes Spider-Man, well, Spider-Man. 

"We talked about it all the time. One of the touchstones of this was Rick from Casablanca," Uziel explained. "He starts off the movie saying, 'I don’t stick my neck out for anybody,' but you know that deep down he’s probably going to stick his neck out for somebody."

"He’s just trying to convince himself he won’t. I think Ben Reilly is in a similar position. He’s insisting on a thing that we know he doesn’t really believe in his heart," he added, hinting that Ben's journey will see him embrace his old ethos again.

Check out the final Spider-Noir trailer—in Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color—in the players below.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (The Lost City22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The PunisherShantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/19/2026, 11:44 AM
It would be wrong to watch this in colour.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 5/19/2026, 11:46 AM
Please be good. It looks so cool. It'd be a shame if they blow it. I want more weird "why did they make this?" stuff like this.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/19/2026, 11:46 AM
Those side characters are going to be irritating as shit. Hopefully they don't pull a Born Again and make them the driving force while the titular character takes a back seat in his own show.
Lem1
Lem1 - 5/19/2026, 11:49 AM
Didn't expect another Spidey show to have me more excited than Brand New Day, but damn, this looks cool! -not that my expectations for Brand New Day are lower, I'm sure I'll enjoy it immensely

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