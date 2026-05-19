Spider-Noir Final Trailer Finds Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly Back In Black For a Bonkers Adventure

The final trailer for Spider-Noir has been released, and it's fair to say this will be a Spider-Man story like no other. Ben Reilly has walked away from his time as a hero, but is back in black and once again pulled into the fight in this upcoming 8-episode series.

Along the way, his wall-crawler faces all manner of weird villains for an eccentric, offbeat take on the Spider-Man mythos that may not be welcomed by some fans. After all, beyond the web-slinging, not much about Spider-Noir looks comic-accurate.

That aside, the trailer points to this being a fun ride, and the 62-year-old Nicolas Cage is clearly having a blast. The show's now-familiar tagline, "With no power comes no responsibility," is also put front and centre here.

During a recent interview, Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel was asked about seemingly veering so far away from what makes Spider-Man, well, Spider-Man.

"We talked about it all the time. One of the touchstones of this was Rick from Casablanca," Uziel explained. "He starts off the movie saying, 'I don’t stick my neck out for anybody,' but you know that deep down he’s probably going to stick his neck out for somebody."

"He’s just trying to convince himself he won’t. I think Ben Reilly is in a similar position. He’s insisting on a thing that we know he doesn’t really believe in his heart," he added, hinting that Ben's journey will see him embrace his old ethos again.

Check out the final Spider-Noir trailer—in Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color—in the players below.

In one week, B Reilly Investigations is open for business. This is the final trailer for "Spider-Noir," arriving May 27 on Prime in Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color. pic.twitter.com/WBfobipuJq — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 19, 2026 In one week, B Reilly Investigations is open for business. This is the final trailer for "Spider-Noir," arriving May 27 on Prime in True-Hue Full Color and Authentic Black & White. pic.twitter.com/LfJYBVZFAK — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 19, 2026

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun L, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, with Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.