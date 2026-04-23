Spider-Noir Teaser Reveals Silvermane, Sandman, Tombstone, And Megawatt In Action

Spider-Noir Teaser Reveals Silvermane, Sandman, Tombstone, And Megawatt In Action

A new Spider-Noir teaser finally pulls back the curtain on the show's villains, and the character we all thought was Electro is, in reality, an obscure bad guy who first appeared in the early 90s.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

The curtain has finally been pulled back on Spider-Noir's villains, with a featurette that reveals what to expect from the bad guys Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly will go up against on Prime Video this summer.

Silvermane is the show's big bad, though he's undergone at least one big change from the Amazing Spider-Man comics: in this reality, he's Irish, not Italian. However, it seems fans can expect major changes to all of these villains as they're reinterpreted for this 1930s-set tale.

IGN has also published an in-depth piece on Spider-Noir, confirming that the character we all thought was Electro is, in fact, Dirk Leydon, a.k.a. Megawatt (he first appeared in 1993's Spider-Man Unlimited #2).

Played by Andrew Lewis Caldwell, the character "had dreams of making it big on Broadway," according to showrunner Oren Uziel. There will also be a newly created villain, James "Jimmy" Addison, played by Jack Mikesell. 

Uziel confirmed that he's "the only one that doesn't really have a direct comp [from the comics]. There are plenty of Marvel characters that we could pull from that would satisfy that, but I wouldn't want to, for lack of a better term, burn any for future use."

Tombstone, who is expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, is more monstrous in Spider-Noir and is no longer albino. 

"Black and white is interesting. And certain things show up differently and present certain challenges," Uziel said of why the series doesn't head down that route. "And I think [we] ruled that out before we even got too far down the road with talking about that."

Then, there's Sandman. Boardwalk Empire's Jack Huston plays this version of the villain who served with Tombstone during World War I (the report hints at that being how all these characters received their powers). 

"He's really a bit of a tortured soul," Uziel says of this interpretation. "And for me, those make kind of the best villains. I really liked his struggle, and his particular powers, I think, are always compelling and sort of fun to watch as a viewer too."

Some will argue that Spider-Noir is veering from the comics, but the series taking place in another corner of the Multiverse gives it the creative freedom to take some big swings. Whether that will resonate with fans remains to be seen, but this is an undeniably intriguing bunch.

You can take a closer look at Spider-Noir's villains in the X posts below. 

Spider-Noir's cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (FleabagKilling Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The PunisherShantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/23/2026, 12:22 PM
I dunno man, this could either be great or crap. I’m intrigued though
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/23/2026, 12:24 PM
It does look gorgeous.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/23/2026, 12:30 PM
Ben Reily is a schizo , he is dreaming all this
grif
grif - 4/23/2026, 12:31 PM
this is not for me. maybe i just dont know the source material

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2026, 12:37 PM
Damn this looks great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 12:53 PM
Cool , I read the cover story & saw the featurette which certainly has a fair amount of interesting info about these iterations such as Flint Marko & Lonnie Lincoln being friends since WW 1 etc.

Also , I’m sure some will have issues with one of the villains being an original character but i do like them using an obscure one aswell in Dirk Leydon/Megawatt and keeping him being an actor (or atleast aspiring one).

User Comment Image

Anyway , this seems like it could be fun so looking forward to the show!!.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/23/2026, 12:54 PM
I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop given how everything non-Marvel Studios has gone with Spiderman live action but I have to admit it’s looked pretty great so far.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 12:58 PM
@Ha1frican - i think that’s because Lord & Miller are involved in this

Honestly if this goes well then I would love them to be given the keys to the non MCU Spider Man stuff.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/23/2026, 1:04 PM
Lord & Miller for the win !!! This is gonna be FUN
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/23/2026, 1:17 PM
This could go either of two ways. So far it’s looking an amazing adaptation however… as we all know trailers can be deceptive. I’ll certainly be giving it a go though, in black n white first I think as it’s got the feel of Sin City about it.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/23/2026, 1:40 PM
This looks AMAZING. It’s giving me “Dick Tracy” vibes where you can have multiple colorful villains without seemingly overdoing it… presumably.
I’m definitely anticipating this.

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