Spider-Noir Teaser Reveals Silvermane, Sandman, Tombstone, And Megawatt In Action

The curtain has finally been pulled back on Spider-Noir's villains, with a featurette that reveals what to expect from the bad guys Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly will go up against on Prime Video this summer.

Silvermane is the show's big bad, though he's undergone at least one big change from the Amazing Spider-Man comics: in this reality, he's Irish, not Italian. However, it seems fans can expect major changes to all of these villains as they're reinterpreted for this 1930s-set tale.

IGN has also published an in-depth piece on Spider-Noir, confirming that the character we all thought was Electro is, in fact, Dirk Leydon, a.k.a. Megawatt (he first appeared in 1993's Spider-Man Unlimited #2).

Played by Andrew Lewis Caldwell, the character "had dreams of making it big on Broadway," according to showrunner Oren Uziel. There will also be a newly created villain, James "Jimmy" Addison, played by Jack Mikesell.

Uziel confirmed that he's "the only one that doesn't really have a direct comp [from the comics]. There are plenty of Marvel characters that we could pull from that would satisfy that, but I wouldn't want to, for lack of a better term, burn any for future use."

Tombstone, who is expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, is more monstrous in Spider-Noir and is no longer albino.

"Black and white is interesting. And certain things show up differently and present certain challenges," Uziel said of why the series doesn't head down that route. "And I think [we] ruled that out before we even got too far down the road with talking about that."

Then, there's Sandman. Boardwalk Empire's Jack Huston plays this version of the villain who served with Tombstone during World War I (the report hints at that being how all these characters received their powers).

"He's really a bit of a tortured soul," Uziel says of this interpretation. "And for me, those make kind of the best villains. I really liked his struggle, and his particular powers, I think, are always compelling and sort of fun to watch as a viewer too."

Some will argue that Spider-Noir is veering from the comics, but the series taking place in another corner of the Multiverse gives it the creative freedom to take some big swings. Whether that will resonate with fans remains to be seen, but this is an undeniably intriguing bunch.

You can take a closer look at Spider-Noir's villains in the X posts below.

The upcoming streaming series Spider-Noir reimagines some of Marvel Comics’ most popular heroes and villains as Prohibition Era gumshoes and gangsters squaring off in New York City in 1933.



For more from our IGN digital cover story: https://t.co/NvwgL2lAMX pic.twitter.com/mQsDPwYP6g — IGN (@IGN) April 23, 2026 pic.twitter.com/ErlqMTOTb3 — IGN (@IGN) April 23, 2026

Spider-Noir's cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.