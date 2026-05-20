UPDATE: Vought Rising Trailer Leaks Online Following The Boys Season 5 Finale Screenings In Theaters

UPDATE: Vought Rising Trailer Leaks Online Following The Boys Season 5 Finale Screenings In Theaters

The first teaser trailer for Vought Rising was attached to theatrical screenings of The Boys' series finale, and the intriguing sneak peek, featuring a young Soldier Boy, has leaked online.

News
By JoshWilding - May 20, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

UPDATE: The full trailer for Vought Rising has now leaked online.

The series finale of The Boys aired in theaters across the U.S. last night, and fans in attendance were treated to a brief teaser for the upcoming prequel/spin-off, Vought Rising. Now, that sneak peek has leaked online. 

It doesn't reveal much, though it's clear that this younger version of Soldier Boy wants to be a hero (at the very least, he's a far cry from the jaded, sex and cocaine-loving veteran we know from the present day). However, he may have confided in the wrong person, as Clara—a.k.a. the Nazi Stormfront—watches on with a smile. 

We also see brief shots of Vought Rising's other costumed heroes, who we know from Season 5 of The Boys have all been injected with V1. 

Getting into mild spoiler territory, The Boys Season 5 finale doesn't include an appearance from Soldier Boy, meaning he's presumably still in the stasis tube his son, Homelander, placed him in last week. As of now, we expect Vought Rising to be set solely in the past, meaning his fate in the present may be a story for another day.

"We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical manoeuvres of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said when Vought Rising was first announced.

He added, "We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

Vought Rising will star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. They will also serve as producers. Joining them in the cast are Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Mason Dye as Bombsight.

Paul Grellong is the showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Phil Sgriccia, Jim Barnes, Mark Winemaker and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the series.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. A premiere date for Vought Rising has not been announced, but it's coming to Prime Video in 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Boys Series Finale Recap: Billy Butcher & Homelander's Final Showdown Ends In Bloody Mayhem - Spoilers
Related:

The Boys Series Finale Recap: Billy Butcher & Homelander's Final Showdown Ends In Bloody Mayhem - Spoilers
The Boys Finale Spoilers: How Does The Deep's Story End? You Need To See It To Believe It
Recommended For You:

The Boys Finale Spoilers: How Does The Deep's Story End? You Need To See It To Believe It

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RealTurner
RealTurner - 5/20/2026, 5:40 AM
He was so one-note in the main series, and everything got so muddy at the end, not sure I can care about him. Of course we also just saw how this series treats its spinoffs lol. "You were the mightiest hero with such stakes in your own show but now take these random people on one is looking for to Canada please!"
Gambito
Gambito - 5/20/2026, 5:53 AM
This feels kinda tired already but just keep the gore and t&a and we should be fine
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/20/2026, 7:43 AM
So Solider Boys conclusion ends the same way it started this season....In cryostasis

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2026, 9:16 AM
Best part Is The
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/20/2026, 9:55 AM
The only way this series will have a point is if it pulls a Better Call Saul with a modern day framing device.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/20/2026, 10:00 AM
@asherman93 - BCS was so good. Masterful television

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/20/2026, 11:17 AM
I'm getting an uncanny valley vibe from young Soldier Boy.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/20/2026, 12:42 PM
All I want is for them to turn down the high school humor. It's ridiculous that every single character talks like they're children learning curses and insults for the first time. It takes away from what made each character unique in the first place. When you make every single character talk about penis, buttholes, and anal penetration it just makes them all seem like the same character just recasted every episode
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/20/2026, 1:05 PM
Somehow they will build a show around this guy. He worked so well as an ancillary piece in his introductory season.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/20/2026, 1:46 PM
@MisterBones - He has been the most entertaining character that was introduced outside of the actual Boys and Homelander.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/20/2026, 1:17 PM
I'll dig it if they go the golden age comic vibe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2026, 1:41 PM
That seems interesting imo…

I’m always down for more period “superhero” stuff though!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder