The Boys Finale Spoilers: How Does The Deep's Story End? You Need To See It To Believe It

The Boys Finale Spoilers: How Does The Deep's Story End? You Need To See It To Believe It

In today's series finale of The Boys, The Deep's story reaches a definitive end, and it's fair to say that this needs to be seen to be believed. Fortunately, you can watch a video of the scene here.

News
By JoshWilding - May 20, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Deep has quickly become one of The Boys' most pathetic, laughable characters, making it easy to forget that he sexually assaulted Starlight in the show's first episode.

After spending the past few seasons doing whatever he can to make Homelander happy, he's unequivocally rejected by the villain in today's series finale, "Blood and Bone." In the Oval Office, Homelander makes it clear to "Kevin" that he's never had less respect for anyone than he does The Deep.

In fact, the only reason he hasn't killed him is that he wants the aquatic member of The Seven to know, deep in his heart, just how worthless he is. 

Later, Butcher and the team find The Deep crying in a quiet part of the White House. Convinced that Homelander is testing him and that he needs to prove himself, Kevin challenges Starlight to a fight. 

She blasts away with him, landing on a beach where a battle between the two ensues. Annie tries to reason with her former teammate, but he blames her for all his troubles and refuses to take any responsibility for his past actions. With that, Starlight gives him a swift kick in the balls and blasts him into the water. 

Suddenly, he's surrounded by sharks, and a massive octopus that sends one of its tentacles right through his head (we're not sure where the tentacle entered his body, but you can probably guess). As he's dragged below, the water is filled with blood, suggesting those sharks have made short work of the whiny Supe. 

Of all the characters who deserved an ending like this, The Deep had to be somewhere at the top of the list. Oh Father's demise is similarly graphic, though, as Mother's Milk shoves a reinforced ball gag in his mouth as he's about to use his powers, causing his head to explode.

Check out The Deep's final scenes in The Boys in the player below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming in its entirety on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/20/2026, 10:09 AM
Was a bit too quick for me...
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 5/20/2026, 10:22 AM
@MonkeyBot - User Comment Image
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/20/2026, 10:15 AM
Honestly, the entire season and season 4 was a let down. This was like my favorite show from Seasons 1-3. I was always dying for the next episode and Homelander always had me on the edge of my seat. I just didn't get that feeling the last 2 seasons. I feel the plot armor was too thick for most of the characters by this point. Should have ended at Herogasm when they had him pinned and SB almost nuked Homelander, especially since, that's how it basically ended anyway. The finale was fine, but they really cat fished everyone with those posters, considering how small scale a finale for an epic superhero show was.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/20/2026, 10:26 AM
@JabbaTheSus - Creatively the writing fell off after season three. However I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the show. It’s been a blast from start to finish. I’m really gonna miss it. Am I right in thinking MM has adopted Ryan? So MM adopts soldier boy’s grandson. That’s hilarious. 😆 🤣
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/20/2026, 10:40 AM
@SuperClark - Yea I was also pretty thrown with him adoption Ryan. Like.. isn't he like 18? He could have just gone on his own? Other aspect that kind of left me wtf? was where did they all get the money for their "happy ever after" like how does Hughey and Starlite have the money to open the store? How does Kamiko have the money to go to Europe? I know it's kind of a nothing burger, but it still bugged me lol.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/20/2026, 10:24 AM
Would have maybe meant something had he actually been responsible for the oil pipe attack. Black Noir 2 did more damage and caused more casualties than Homelander and any of the other Sups combined.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2026, 10:48 AM
Its ok i belive you

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