The Boys Finale Spoilers: How Does The Deep's Story End? You Need To See It To Believe It

The Deep has quickly become one of The Boys' most pathetic, laughable characters, making it easy to forget that he sexually assaulted Starlight in the show's first episode.

After spending the past few seasons doing whatever he can to make Homelander happy, he's unequivocally rejected by the villain in today's series finale, "Blood and Bone." In the Oval Office, Homelander makes it clear to "Kevin" that he's never had less respect for anyone than he does The Deep.

In fact, the only reason he hasn't killed him is that he wants the aquatic member of The Seven to know, deep in his heart, just how worthless he is.

Later, Butcher and the team find The Deep crying in a quiet part of the White House. Convinced that Homelander is testing him and that he needs to prove himself, Kevin challenges Starlight to a fight.

She blasts away with him, landing on a beach where a battle between the two ensues. Annie tries to reason with her former teammate, but he blames her for all his troubles and refuses to take any responsibility for his past actions. With that, Starlight gives him a swift kick in the balls and blasts him into the water.

Suddenly, he's surrounded by sharks, and a massive octopus that sends one of its tentacles right through his head (we're not sure where the tentacle entered his body, but you can probably guess). As he's dragged below, the water is filled with blood, suggesting those sharks have made short work of the whiny Supe.

Of all the characters who deserved an ending like this, The Deep had to be somewhere at the top of the list. Oh Father's demise is similarly graphic, though, as Mother's Milk shoves a reinforced ball gag in his mouth as he's about to use his powers, causing his head to explode.

Check out The Deep's final scenes in The Boys in the player below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming in its entirety on Prime Video.