Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Talks Online Trolls And Never Watching Wonder Woman As DCU Future Is Revealed

After House of the Dragon, Supergirl star Milly Alcock is no stranger to passionate, vocal fandoms. However, ahead of the DCU movie's release next month, she's already faced criticism from DC fans for dismissing the idea of reaching out to the actresses who played the Maid of Might before her.

In a profile for Variety, Alcock asked about that recent Vanity Fair piece in which she also said her Westeros experience made her aware that, as an actor, "people" have a "weird ownership of women's bodies."

On social media, that somewhat predictably led to her receiving the same type of backlash as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. In 2018, the Oscar-winner said that she didn't need a "40-year-old white dude" to critique a film like A Wrinkle in Time because it wasn't made for them. Larson has since struggled to shake off online attacks from unhappy white dudes.

"I didn’t even say 'men' — I said 'people!'" Alcock tells the trade. "And they got so angry. I was like, 'You’re proving my point. You’re proving my point!'" She added that with Governments no longer having everyone's best interest at heart, people "[turn] to online forums to find that guidance. It just creates an unhealthy relationship with a person."

"I guess women know that this is just how it’s always been, unfortunately, it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts," the Supergirl star noted. "Or someone’s name and then 'Dad of four, Christian,' which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK."

"Because sometimes people reinforce beliefs that you have about yourself, and you’re like, ‘Now someone’s said it! It’s true!’ And you’ve got to remind yourself that it’s not," Alcock continued. "It’s something I’m trying to get better at. I’m Gen Z! Yeah, I grew up online, so I’m actively trying not to engage — although how could you not?"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 26-year-old confirmed that, while preparing for Supergirl, she didn't familiarise herself with superhero movies. Alcock hasn't seen Black Widow, Captain Marvel, or Wonder Woman, "which is probably not great," she acknowledges. "I should just lie."

Alcock may not be a fan of the genre, but she'll be getting very well acquainted with it. Following Superman and Supergirl, it's now confirmed that she'll star in 2027's Man of Tomorrow. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed the news by saying, "She’s a major part of what we’re doing."

However, it turns out the Woman of Tomorrow's suit may not be a major part of Supergirl next month. "I don’t wear it as much as people will think. It’s a journey," Alcock teases. Instead, it sounds like most of her screentime will be spent in the casual t-shirt and jacket combo featured in the movie's trailers.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.