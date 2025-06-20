James Gunn Reveals New Lobo And Krem SUPERGIRL Details; Talks Kyle Rayner And Constantine In The DCU

James Gunn Reveals New Lobo And Krem SUPERGIRL Details; Talks Kyle Rayner And Constantine In The DCU

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared new insights into Supergirl's story (including what Jason Momoa's Lobo brings to the party), and shares his take on characters like Kyle Rayner and Constantine.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The DCU kicked off with Creature Commandos, while Superman and Peacemaker season 2 will follow this summer. The one thing they all have in common is that they're either written or directed (sometimes both) by James Gunn.

In contrast, next year will see the filmmaker hand the DCU reins to several different filmmakers thanks to the launch of Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface. As DC Studios co-CEO, Gunn will produce all of them, so he remains pretty hands-on.

In a new DC Showcase interview, he heaped praise on Supergirl helmer Craig Gillespie. "Craig is such a joy to work with. I was really excited to get to work with him, and he's been just a dream in terms of collaborating...fighting for his ground...when you have an idea that you believe, you really fight for it."

The filmmaker was also asked about casting Milly Alcock as the Maiden of Might (a decision made before Gillespie was hired), and shared, "I wanted her to be this little pixie-ish, but very attitudinal character. [Milly] was the first person I brought up."

Gunn later credited Gillespie with "[amping] up" the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, a character who debuted in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. "Dude, wait till you see how scary he is in the movie," he teased, reiterating that Matthias Schoenaerts is "scary," "creepy," and "cool" in the role. 

Aquaman star Jason Momoa joins the DCU as a different character in Supergirl: the Scourge o' the Cosmos, Lobo. The expectation is that the DCEU's Arthur Curry could eventually appear in a solo project, but for Gunn, Lobo was key to cracking this adaptation. 

"The comic is very much a bunch of little stories," he explained. "We needed to create one throughline, one three-act story, so Lobo helps us to do that."

One of the hosts told Gunn that his favourite DC characters are Kyle Rayner, John Constantine, and Mister Miracle. We recently learned that the latter is getting his own animated series, and while the Superman helmer loves Hellblazer, he's less keen on Kyle. 

"I like all three of those characters. The second two, I'm a way bigger fan of," he admitted. "I've been online enough to know everyone has their favourite Green Lantern. I'm a Guy guy, right?"

Gunn added, "Constantine, I'm actually a pretty huge fan of. I read every Hellblazer comic as it was coming out. He's a great character, and I like that approach to magic where it's not too overwhelming and he's too powerful."

Swamp Thing would be a good fit for John if James Mangold ever decides to make it. As for Kyle, it sounds like Gunn's bigger priority right now is Guy Gardner, John Stewart, and Hal Jordan. 

You can watch the full interview below.

SUPERGIRL: The Woman Of Tomorrow Shows Off Her Fighting Skills Against Three Armored Villains In New Set Video
Related:

SUPERGIRL: The Woman Of Tomorrow Shows Off Her Fighting Skills Against Three Armored Villains In New Set Video
SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Jason Momoa's Comic-Accurate Lobo
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Jason Momoa's Comic-Accurate Lobo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 9:29 AM
For any londoners out there..🇬🇧

James gunn will be at HMV Oxford street for a live Q&A on Tuesday 1st July at 6pm.

Its free to attend book in the link below

https://hmv.com/Live/James-Gunn?fbclid=PAQ0xDSwLCQPFleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABp0n2QIJgy7dGUFU3AtnpyOWC-8QLAB7bsmvMsbBSdoocF6fGFvjnRpXXydSa_aem_HthVvOLGWiKfc-BNvA7ayA

I work close by but I won't be attending because I'm a hater 😅😌

@@JoshWilding
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/20/2025, 9:32 AM
@JurassicClunge - It's sold out, by the looks of it. Tch, I'd have been in the front row in my Fantastic Four t-shirt, too. 😂
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 9:34 AM
@JoshWilding - lmaoooooooo maybe I'm too slow, there were tickets there when I was typing!

Apologies for the countless tags!

I can imagine the responses here if you showed up in an F4 shirt lmao
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/20/2025, 9:46 AM
"The comic is very much a bunch of little stories," he explained. "We needed to create one throughline, one three-act story"

I mean, the comic also has a throughline, Ruthye's quest for revenge against Krem. That could have worked. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 9:58 AM
@Clintthahamster - I’m pretty sure that through line will still exist but that Lobo helps with it as Gunn said…

Given the somewhat episodic nature of the comic series , Lobo might help make it more serialized by perhaps tying it all together or move the characters from A to B etc.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/20/2025, 10:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Sure, I understand the reasoning. Just seems a hair unnecessary. Part of what made the source special (for me, anyway) was that it was on its own island, with Kara being the only immediately recognizable DC character in the book. Not sure the tone of how Lobo has traditionally been depicted will fit into that framework, but I look forward to finding out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 10:09 AM
@Clintthahamster - that’s fair

Originally the book was pitched as a Lobo & Supergirl story comic wise until I think someone suggested to Tom King to make Kara into the Rooster Cogbirn character..

With King involved with the film and DCU , I wouldn’t be surprised if they use some of those original elements.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 10:07 AM
Man , Poor Kyle always seems to get the short end of the stick but I do hope we see him in the future…

I hope we get a Justice League Dark with Constantine as the lead in the future since it would be a new way to present the character on the big screen with a potentially fun team dynamic.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I have enjoyed Craig Gillespies work that I have seen such as the 2011 Fright Night & Cruella so looking forward to his take on Supergirl!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder