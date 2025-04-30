SUPERGIRL: The Woman Of Tomorrow Shows Off Her Fighting Skills Against Three Armored Villains In New Set Video

The latest Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set footage shows the Girl of Steel taking on three armoured villains, and Milly Alcock's version of this character is clearly a formidable fighter. Check it out!

More footage from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has found its way online today, this time showcasing the Maiden of Might doing battle with three armoured baddies. 

Based on previous photos and videos, this seems to be part of an outer space battle with Supergirl attacking a tank, fighting its inhabitants as it blasts through the cosmos, and then taking flight while tackling one of her foes. 

We don't know who they are, though we wouldn't be shocked if they're somehow linked to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's big bad, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Whatever the case may be, the hero has some badass fighting skills. 

Superman is expected to introduce the DCU's Supergirl, and if DC Studios follows the comic this movie shares a name with, we can expect Kara Zor-El to be a little rougher around the edges than previous live-action adaptations. It's previously been reported that this Supergirl will be "humorous with [a] punk rock edginess." 

We've also heard that she'll have a "toughness" that comes after witnessing the death of her home planet, Krypton, as a child. 

Zor-El actor David Krumholtz recently shared a photo from the movie's set, which appeared to confirm that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is now titled Supergirl. If so, it joins Superman: Legacy in having ditched its subtitle. 

You can check out this new Supergirl set video below. 

"I personally feel incredibly blessed that we came into this job and Ana [Nogueira] wrote a script that we loved immediately based on a comic that I love," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said earlier this year. "That was one of the first things that I wanted to adapt upon, you know, thinking about the possibility of running DC."

Talking about casting Milly Alcock, he added, "It was one of the first things we talked about, one of the first things—I have people don’t know this, I think one of the first things we talked about on the phone was, 'Well, who would play Supergirl?' I said, you know, I think that girl from House of the Dragon, what’s her name? She would be really good. That’s a kind of tougher, but different Supergirl."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

