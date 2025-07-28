UPDATE: The Script For The DCU's TEEN TITANS Movie Doesn't Exist According To James Gunn

UPDATE: Confused fans have asked Gunn for a bit of clarity, and he explained that Nogueira simply never finished the script for the Teen Titans film and was told to move on to Wonder Woman.

TEEN TITANS has been put on hold to prioritize WONDER WOMAN pic.twitter.com/FnxhVZ4lFG — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) July 28, 2025

ORIGINAL POST: Actress-turned-writer Ana Nogueira has been generating considerable buzz within DC Studios, with earlier reports suggesting her strong work on the upcoming Supergirl movie impressed executives James Gunn and Peter Safran so much that she was also tapped to write a live-action Teen Titans movie.

From there, she was hired to write the studio's Wonder Woman reboot.

The narrative implied that Nogueira’s vision and voice had quickly made her a key player in shaping the DCU’s future.

However, James Gunn has just now provided clarification that throws some cold water on at least part of that reporting.

In response to a fan question on social media, Gunn confirmed that there is currently no script for a Teen Titans movie in development, seemingly contradicting the reports that Nogueira had already been assigned to write it and was in fact, working on a second draft.

"It doesn't exist. She's been on Wonder Woman for a while," said Gunn.

Considering DC Studios confirmed she was writing it as of February, this is quite interesting. https://t.co/lPJumGWuNO — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 28, 2025 Titans got moved to the backburner and Wonder Woman got moved up. Or Teen Titans never existed and it was always a code project for this secret Wonder Woman movie lol https://t.co/sleK4a8now — RJ (@ResonantJustice) July 28, 2025

However, earlier this year, in February, Gunn and Safran confirmed that Nogueira was working on a Teen Titans film, with Gunn clarifying that the first draft of the script was incomplete.

Said Gunn several months ago, "It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us. She’s fiddling with that now, but it’s definitely not a finished script.”

It's likely that Nogueira either turned in an outline or treatment but was then shifted to Wonder Woman and has yet to circle back to the Titans.

Another likely scenario is that James Gunn, aware that Wonder Woman now takes priority for Nogueira, is trying to manage expectations by downplaying any progress on Teen Titans, perhaps to cool growing speculation from fans and the media about the film’s development status.

Nevertheless, while Gunn’s statement doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a Teen Titans project being in early stages or on the long-term slate, it does suggest that previous coverage may have overstated how far along the project actually is.

Still, Nogueira’s continued involvement in high-profile DCU projects like Wonder Woman underscores the confidence Gunn and Safran appear to have in her talents as they build out the next era of DC storytelling.

Recent updates suggest that Wonder Woman is being prioritized by the studio, especially since the character has been identified as one of the core pillars of the new DC Universe, alongside Superman, Supergirl, and Batman.

However, with the Teen Titans script still unfinished, the team’s place in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters remains uncertain.

Aside from confirmed projects like Peacemaker season 2, Lanterns, Supergirl, and a second season of Creature Commandos, much of the DCU slate appears to be in limbo.

At this point, it looks like most of the previously announced DCU projects are waiting on strong scripts to be turned in and, ultimately, whether or not they receive the James Gunn seal of approval.