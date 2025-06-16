DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Provides Updates On BATMAN, LANTERNS, WALLER, TEEN TITANS And More

With Superman complete, it seems James Gunn had time to interact and answer fan questions on @Threads concerning the status of Batman's casting, Lanterns tone, and more.

By MarkJulian - Jun 16, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Superman and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn returned to @Threads to answer fan questions on a number of topics related to the upcoming cinematic release of Big Blue and the future of the DCU.

Interestingly enough, it seems the international press tour is getting ready to kick off today for Gunn and the rest of the cast as they head to Manila.

The former Guardians of the Galaxy director mostly spent his time debunking rumors and updating DCU projects, revealing:

  • Waller is still in development and hasn't been reworked to become a Checkmate series
  • Kevin Feige has not seen an early screening of Superman
  • he doesn't get the debate around whether Batman's cowl should have white eyes
  • Gunn has finally say over how all DCU costumes look but generally defers to whomever is directing the film
  • DC Studios won't chase actors that don't like superhero movies, as Gunn wrote, "I want recruits not volunteers. I don't want to talk anyone into anything they aren't absolutely excited about."
  • expect DCU heroes to have new costumes when they appear in sequels or cameo in other films
  • Teen Titans is not preparing to start casting this fall
  • DC Studios is not currently in the process of casting Batman
  • other DCU projects besides what's been formally announced are close to receiving the green light

Perhaps the most humorous thing Gunn addressed was the apparent plan by #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Die-Hards seeking to sabotage Superman's opening box office numbers. Said Gunn, "LOL I think we'll survive. I'm not sure the eight people that listen to that guy (I'm going to go out on a limb and guess it's a guy) are going to impact the course of events."

Gunn also explained previous comments about Lanterns being a grounded show.

He explained that calling the show grounded doesn't mean most of the action takes place on Earth, "That's not what I mean by grounded. I meant grounded in terms of fully rounded characters making realistic choices. Many off-world science fiction stories are grounded."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

  • David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.
  • Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.
  • Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

  • Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.
  • María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.
  • Terence Rosemore as Otis.
  • Wendell Pierce as Perry White.
  • Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.
  • Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Supergirl.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2025, 12:04 PM
Just bring Kang bak
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/16/2025, 12:27 PM
So today is a James Gunn day. Fantastic
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/16/2025, 12:40 PM
Can someone enlighten me on what a checkmate series is?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/16/2025, 12:46 PM
Exciting times folks.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/16/2025, 12:50 PM
Hail James Gunn!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 12:55 PM
Well , I’m glad to get clarification on his definition of grounded in regards to Lanterns…

However I didn’t particularly mind it being on Earth since many GL stories have been set there.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/16/2025, 1:22 PM
"expect DCU heroes to have new costumes when they appear in sequels or cameo in other films"

Please change that awful Superman suit.

User Comment Image

