DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Provides Updates On BATMAN, LANTERNS, WALLER, TEEN TITANS And More

Superman and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn returned to @Threads to answer fan questions on a number of topics related to the upcoming cinematic release of Big Blue and the future of the DCU.

Interestingly enough, it seems the international press tour is getting ready to kick off today for Gunn and the rest of the cast as they head to Manila.

The former Guardians of the Galaxy director mostly spent his time debunking rumors and updating DCU projects, revealing:

Waller is still in development and hasn't been reworked to become a Checkmate series

Kevin Feige has not seen an early screening of Superman

he doesn't get the debate around whether Batman's cowl should have white eyes

Gunn has finally say over how all DCU costumes look but generally defers to whomever is directing the film

DC Studios won't chase actors that don't like superhero movies, as Gunn wrote, "I want recruits not volunteers. I don't want to talk anyone into anything they aren't absolutely excited about."

expect DCU heroes to have new costumes when they appear in sequels or cameo in other films

Teen Titans is not preparing to start casting this fall

DC Studios is not currently in the process of casting Batman

other DCU projects besides what's been formally announced are close to receiving the green light

Perhaps the most humorous thing Gunn addressed was the apparent plan by #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Die-Hards seeking to sabotage Superman's opening box office numbers. Said Gunn, "LOL I think we'll survive. I'm not sure the eight people that listen to that guy (I'm going to go out on a limb and guess it's a guy) are going to impact the course of events."

Gunn also explained previous comments about Lanterns being a grounded show.

He explained that calling the show grounded doesn't mean most of the action takes place on Earth, "That's not what I mean by grounded. I meant grounded in terms of fully rounded characters making realistic choices. Many off-world science fiction stories are grounded."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.

Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.

Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Terence Rosemore as Otis.

Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.